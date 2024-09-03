Over 600 Indian students have died abroad in the past five years, with Canada leading the list at 172 deaths, according to recent data from the Indian government. The figures, presented in parliament, come amid a steady rise in the number of Indian students studying overseas, which grew to 1.33 million in 2024.

The minister's revelation shows that 633 Indian students have tragically lost their lives abroad in the past five years, with Canada accounting for a staggering 172 of these deaths, is a stark reminder of the risks faced by Indian students pursuing their education overseas.

Singh revealed that a shocking 18 Indian students perished in violent incidents or attacks abroad. Canada witnessed the most tragic loss, with nine students losing their lives, followed by the United States, where six students were killed. China, the United Kingdom, and Australia each recorded one fatal incident.

The remaining 614 students tragically succumbed to accidents or medical conditions, with Canada accounting for a significant portion of these deaths.

While countries like Canada see an increasing influx of Indian students, others, such as Russia and Ukraine, are witnessing a decline due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, adding another layer of complexity to the troubling death toll.

Despite tensions between India and Canada, including visa restrictions and concerns about living expenses, the number of Indian students in Canada has only slightly decreased in 2024.

While the overall number of Indian students in Canada has remained relatively stable, with a slight decline from 427,085 in 2023 to 427,000 this year, concerns about their safety are growing.

To compound the challenges faced by Indian students, those pursuing their education in the United Kingdom are grappling with the financial strain imposed by escalating grocery prices and restricted work opportunities, as Varisha Tariq's case exemplifies.

Indian Students Flood Canada

Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs, revealed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that the number of Indian students studying abroad has witnessed a substantial rise, reaching 13,35,878 in 2024 compared to 13,18,955 and 9,07,404 in the previous two years, respectively.

While the number of Indian students studying abroad has increased overall, the number of students choosing Russia has declined, dropping from 25,278 in 2023 to 24,940 in 2024. This decrease could be attributed to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has also significantly impacted the number of Indian students in Ukraine, falling from 11,987 in 2023 to a current figure of 2,510.

Medical education has become a significant factor in the migration of Indian students abroad, with East and Central Asian countries ranking among the top 13 destinations. China (with 8,580 Indian students), Georgia (16,093 Indian students), Uzbekistan (4,100 Indian students), and the Philippines (9,665 Indian students) have been trendy choices for Indian students seeking medical degrees.

Notably, the trend of Indian students choosing alternative study destinations like Ireland and Singapore has increased, driven by visa restrictions and increasing costs in traditional countries such as the US, UK, and Canada.

While replying to a question, Kirti Vardhan Singh affirmed that Indian diplomatic missions abroad are actively engaging with students pursuing their studies in foreign countries. "Indian missions/posts abroad constantly engage with Indian students studying overseas and encourage them to either register with them or on the Global Rishta Portal," he said.

"They organise welcome ceremonies for Indian students who travel abroad for the first time and brief them on security issues in the host countries. They also advise them to register with the Indian missions/posts and to regularly stay connected," said Singh while addressing the parliament.

"Indian missions use the aforesaid method to collect data of Indian students abroad through voluntary registrations. Indian missions/posts abroad also coordinate with the concerned authorities in the host governments to secure data on the number of Indian students studying overseas," he was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.