Mike Lynch, a prominent British tech entrepreneur, his family, and several associates were involved in a yacht accident off the Sicilian coast on Monday. His wife, Angela Bacares, was rescued, but Lynch and his daughter, Hannah, remain unaccounted for.

The opulent sailboat was anchored just off Porticello, near Palermo, when a violent waterspout struck the area shortly before 5 am. The waterspout completely destroyed the vessel and caused it to plunge beneath the waves quickly.

"The boat was all lit up. Around 4.30 am, it was no longer there," one witness cited by Italian news agency ANSA said. "A beautiful boat where there was a party. A normal joyous vacation day at sea turned into tragedy."

Angela Bacares: Survivor Of The Sea Tragedy

Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, 57, was one of fifteen people rescued from the 180-foot yacht she reportedly owned. The yacht carried ten crew members, the owner, and eleven guests. Bacares told Italian media that her husband and 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, were missing after the vessel sank.

Angela told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that she and her husband were jolted awake at 4 am when the yacht tilted. Initially, they weren't alarmed, but as she got up to investigate, the sound of shattering glass caused panic.

Angela suffered foot abrasions during the sinking, leaving her unable to walk, according to La Repubblica. She now uses a wheelchair and has bandages on other parts of her body. The newspaper described her as "in shock."

Just weeks after being acquitted of criminal charges in a 12-year legal battle over the $11 billion sale of his firm, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard in 2011, 59-year-old entrepreneur Mike Lynch faced a new tragedy.

Lynch, once a billionaire, earned the nickname "Britain's Bill Gates" for his success with Autonomy. He built his wealth through the firm's Bayesian-based software, which even inspired the name of his yacht. Now, his wife Angela holds the majority share in Darktrace, a British cybersecurity firm they co-founded.

Angela Bacares: Net Worth, Background And More

According to the Standard Tech Rich List, Angela's estimated wealth is £190.9 million. Her net worth has increased by 2.90 percent year-to-date (YTD). As of February 16, 2024, she occupies the 45th position on the list.

BBC Verify has been looking at corporate records of the 180-foot super yacht Bayesian and has found that it is tied to Angela Bacares. According to Equasis, a maritime data service, the Bayesian is owned by Revtom, a firm registered in the Isle of Man.

The Bayesian is listed on the maritime data service Equasis. The company's latest annual statement was filed with the Isle of Man's Companies Registry in April. Angela is listed as the sole legal owner in the statement, with a registered address in London.

The Bayesian was a magnificent 56-meter (184-foot) yacht crafted by the renowned Italian shipbuilder Perini Navi. Its opulent interior design and six luxurious bedroom suites offered unparalleled comfort.

Based on the data from Nautic Link (via The Telegram), the Bayesian yacht is a truly high-end vessel. Its initial asking price of 35 million euros (approximately £30 million) places it firmly in the category of luxury super yachts.

Angela's role as the sole legal owner of the company adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing developments surrounding this case. As more details emerge, her involvement may prove crucial in understanding the broader implications of this incident.