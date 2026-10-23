A life-size installation depicting US President Donald Trump behind bars has drawn crowds in Tehran, where drivers and pedestrians stop to film the spectacle, honk their horns and shout at an actor playing the American leader.

The display, erected by the city's Beautification Organisation, hangs above Tajrish Square, a busy commercial and transport hub in an affluent district of northern Tehran. It is designed to operate around the clock as the centrepiece of a 15-day campaign. City officials said the installation aims to remind residents of Iran's demands for justice and hold US leadership accountable for civilian casualties and alleged war crimes.

Actor Performs Inside Suspended Prison Cell

The mock prison cell sits several storeys above the square and contains a bed, sink and toilet. The performer wears a dark suit, red tie, prosthetic mask and wig to resemble Trump. He paces inside the enclosure, grips its bars, takes naps and parodies the president's dance to the song Y.M.C.A.

Electronic screens near the installation feature imagery referring to an alleged deadly US strike on a wedding in Kuhestak. Scrolling messages, framed by yellow crime scene tape, suggest that failing to see the scene amounts to a crime. Other displays accuse the US of war crimes and highlight alleged civilian casualties from attacks on schools and weddings.

The suspended cell has become a spectacle for people passing through the square. Drivers pull over to take photographs, honk their horns and shout towards the actor. Pedestrians also gather to film the display and take selfies. Reactions vary from humour and mockery to anger. One passer-by joked that onlookers would pay the impersonator's bail, while a teenager shouted a threat at him.

Tehran Targets Shoppers Beyond Traditional Political Displays

Political messaging in Tehran has traditionally centred on Enghelab Square, also known as Revolution Square. Tajrish Square, by contrast, attracts shoppers and commuters to markets selling gold, clothing, fruit and nuts. Placing the installation there allows authorities to reach wealthier residents and other people who might not routinely encounter political displays.

Earlier street propaganda relied heavily on static billboards, including one in Enghelab Square depicting Trump in a graffitied coffin. Online, an anonymous group called Explosive Media has produced viral Lego-style music videos mocking US leaders.

Analysts said those videos seek to influence audiences abroad. The installation, however, is intended to reach people directly on the streets of Tehran.

Anger Over Military Strikes Broadens State Messaging

Analysts said Iran's Islamic Republic has historically struggled to make its anti-American messaging resonate beyond its hard-line supporters. They believe days of US strikes, combined with Trump's remarks threatening to send Iran back to the Stone Age, have changed the dynamic.

Iranians remain deeply divided over their own government, particularly following a crackdown on nationwide protests. However, analysts said anger over the strikes has helped give state propaganda broader traction across the capital.

President Trump has not commented directly on the installation, but he has posted AI-generated images on social media that mock Iran's clerical rulers or depict their destruction by US firepower.