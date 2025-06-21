Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in London and Berlin on Saturday calling for an end to the war in Gaza, amid concerns that the Iran-Israel conflict could spark wider regional devastation.

Protesters in the British capital waved Palestinian flags, donned keffiyeh scarves and carried signs including "Stop arming Israel" and "No war on Iran" as they marched in the sweltering heat.

"It's important to remember that people are suffering in Gaza. I fear all the focus will be on Iran now," said 34-year-old Harry Baker, attending his third pro-Palestinian protest.

"I don't have great love for the Iranian regime, but we are now in a dangerous situation," he added.

There have been monthly protests in the British capital since the start of the 20-month-long war between Israel and Hamas, which has ravaged Gaza.

Saturday's march comes amid heightened global tensions as the United States mulls joining Israel's strikes against Iran.

Cries of "Palestine will be free" rang out as protesters carried signs saying "Hands off Gaza" or "Stop starving Gaza".

Gaza is suffering from famine-like conditions according to UN agencies in the region following an Israeli aid blockade.

Gaza's civil defence agency has reported that hundreds have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to reach the US- and Israeli-backed aid distribution sites.

"People need to keep their eyes on Gaza. That's where the genocide is happening," said 60-year-old protester Nicky Marcus.

"I feel frustrated, angry because of what's happening in Gaza," said 31-year-old data analyst Jose Diaz.

"It's in everyone's eyes. It's still on after so many months," Diaz added.

The overall death toll in Gaza since the war broke out has reached at least 55,637 people, according to the health ministry.

Israel has denied it is carrying out a genocide and says it aims to wipe out Hamas after 1,219 people were killed in Israel by the Islamist group's October 7, 2023, attack.

A 31-year-old Iranian student who did not want to share her name, told AFP she had family in Iran and was "scared".

"I'm worried about my country. I know the regime is not good but it's still my country. I'm scared," she said.

Tehran said over 400 people have been killed in Iran since Israel launched strikes last week claiming its arch-foe was close to acquiring a nuclear weapon, which Iran denies.

Some 25 people have been killed in Israel, according to official figures.

In Berlin, more than 10,000 people gathered in the centre of the city in support of Gaza, according to police figures.

"You can't sit on the sofa and be silent. Now is the time when we all need to speak up," said protestor Gundula, who did not want to give her second name.

For Marwan Radwan, the point of the protest was to bring attention to the "genocide currently taking place" and the "dirty work" being done by the German government.