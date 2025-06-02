Tesla Cybertruck Buyers Beware: Your ‘New’ Truck Might Be Refurbished

Tesla's Cybertruck, the futuristic electric pickup hailed as a game-changer, is facing a storm of controversy as buyers report receiving vehicles that may not be as 'new' as advertised.

According to Union Rayo, a Texas buyer discovered their Cybertruck, ordered in April 2024, had been manufactured months earlier and stored outside, exposed to harsh weather.

This revelation, coupled with reports of unsold Cybertrucks piling up in lots, has sparked distrust among consumers and raised questions about Tesla's transparency.

As concerns mount, here's what buyers need to know to protect their investment.

Demand Transparency Before Signing

The Cybertruck's allure, its angular stainless steel design and promised durability, comes with a hefty price tag, starting at £48,792 ($65,882).

Yet, buyers like Reza Soltani in Texas, as reported by Union Rayo on 31 May 2025, were shocked to learn their 'new' vehicle had been sitting in an open lot since January.

Exposed to sun and rain, these trucks risk battery degradation and interior humidity damage, per Forbes on 26 May 2025.

On X, sentiment echoes this unease, with posts warning of refurbished vehicles showing signs of wear, like faded paint or scratched panels.

Experts urge buyers to demand manufacturing dates and storage history before accepting delivery to ensure they're getting a truly new vehicle.

Inspect Vehicles for Hidden Damage

Reports of Cybertrucks languishing in lots, documented by drones and shared on platforms like X, paint a troubling picture. Union Rayo notes that over 10,000 unsold Cybertrucks, worth roughly £640 million ($864 million), are sitting in US lots, vulnerable to weather-related wear.

This aligns with The Independent's 20 May 2025 report, which highlighted a 35% depreciation in Cybertruck value within a year, far steeper than the average pickup truck's decline over five years.

Buyers are advised to scrutinise vehicles for signs of exposure, such as battery inefficiencies or corrosion in electronic systems, which could inflate repair costs.

One owner on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, cited by The Independent, described their 'new' truck as feeling like a 'brand new aged car'.

Protect Your Investment Amid Tesla's Struggles

Tesla's challenges extend beyond storage issues. Forbes reported on 17 May 2025 that Cybertruck sales plummeted to 6,406 in Q1 2025, down from 12,991 in Q4 2024, despite Elon Musk's claim of 'over 1 million' reservations.

Production overruns and recalls, eight in 14 months, including issues with body panels and accelerators, have eroded consumer confidence. Meanwhile, Tesla's push into markets like Saudi Arabia, as noted by Union Rayo, signals desperation to offload excess inventory.

Buyers should consider third-party inspections and extended warranties to safeguard against hidden defects, especially as Tesla's repair costs, like a £46,303 ($62,521) bill reported by Edmunds on 16 May 2025, can be astronomical.

Tesla's Trust Deficit Needs Urgent Repair

Tesla's Cybertruck, launched in late 2023, boasts a rugged all-electric design with a stainless steel exoskeleton and up to 500 miles of range.

However, some buyers received refurbished vehicles at full price, £62,000 ($83,716) or morewithout clear disclosure. Quality issues, like misaligned panels and faulty accelerator pedals, led to a recall of nearly 4,000 units in April 2025.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, admitted that production scaling is tough due to supply chain hurdles. Inconsistent transparency about vehicle history has raised concerns, pushing Musk to pledge better oversight to ensure the Cybertruck meets expectations.