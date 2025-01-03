New details about the death of Matthew Livelsberger, the 37-year-old Army soldier, who tragically took his own life on Wednesday by detonating a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, recently emerged, According to Law enforcement sources, it was revealed that his death came just six days after his wife ended their relationship following a heated argument about suspected infidelity.

Livelsberger reportedly left his Colorado Springs home the day after Christmas, leaving behind his wife and their baby daughter. Online sleuths have since been seeking information about his wife, though official details about her remain limited.

What We Know About Matthew Livelsberger's Wife

The social media profile of Sara Livelsberger, the woman believed to be the wife or ex-wife of the recent Cybertruck attack suspect, has surfaced online, revealing a history of outspoken anti-Trump sentiments.

'I follow his (Donald Trump's Twitter...Just to get my morning motivation to kill someone,' she wrote in an old Facebook comment. Sara's Facebook account is teeming with references to Matthew, although it remains unclear whether she is the attacker's wife. Her most recent post dates back to May 2016, before the election.

X users unearthed her past social media posts, revealing her support for the Democratic Party. In a May 2016 post, she shared a pro-Democrat poster featuring the slogan 'Stop Bigotry' and a caricature of Donald Trump.

She captioned the image: 'Perks of being a registered Democrat... I can't wait to slap this baby on my truck.' X user Adam Lowisz divulged a key detail about Sara's political leaning in an X post. Sara's social media sentiments did not tie her to the location of the crime.

Matthew Livelsberger's ex-wife, Sara, is an avid Social Democrat Bernie Sanders supporter who believes Trump is White ISIS for restrictions on immigration from some Muslim countries and that many billionaires are shitbags. @elonmusk , @cyb3rgam3r420 pic.twitter.com/6Oxu1qw6YY — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) January 2, 2025

'Matthew Livelsberger's ex-wife, Sara, is an avid Social Democrat Bernie Sanders supporter who believes Trump is White ISIS for restrictions on immigration from some Muslim countries and that many billionaires are shitbags,' Lowisz wrote.

If the speculations hold true, Sara previously worked as a Sales Manager at Buca di Beppo. She pursued Social Work at Colorado State University and Political Science at The Ohio State University.

Currently residing in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sara was originally from Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. Her Facebook account lists her relationship status as 'Married.' However, X user Leone disputes the accuracy of these assumptions about Matthew Livelsberger's alleged wife.

The Mystery of Livelsberger's Wife: Did He Have a New Family?

'Ya'll are really bad at Facebook stalking,' Leone wrote in an X post. 'Matthew Livelsberger doesn't have a wife - that woman (Sara) divorced him at least 7 years ago.'

'She has a totally new husband and a family of her own now. Do better, people of the internet. Unless you'd like to be tagged in some sh*t your ex from a decade ago did and be harassed about it. Do unto others, my brothers.'

X user Scott D Hildreth clarified the situation, correcting the original poster's assumptions. 'You're mistaken,' Hildreth wrote. 'Matt Livelsberger is currently married, but not to Sara Livelsberger,' he added.

OP:

You're mistaken. Matt Livelsberger is currently

married, but not to Sara Livelsberger.



Old Wife: Sara Livelsberger



New Wife: Jenn Davis. She lives in Germany, where he is/was currently stationed in the Army



Jenn.Davis.397 Facebook page has photos of him and new baby) — Scott D Hildreth (@ScottDHildreth) January 2, 2025

His current wife is Jenn Davis. She lives in Germany, where he is/was currently stationed in the Army. 'Jenn.Davis.397 Facebook page has photos of him and new baby,' Hildreth continued.

In contrast to Sara Livelsberger's more public profile, Davis' Facebook account reveals limited personal information. It confirms that she is originally from Seattle, Washington, and resides in Sindelfingen, Germany.

Limited Information Released By Law Enforcement

While online sleuths continue to piece together details about Livelsberger's personal life, law enforcement authorities have released limited information regarding the incident.

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shortly after a terror attack in New Orleans, killing the driver and injuring several bystanders. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, had rented the vehicle and loaded it with explosives, including fireworks-style mortars and fuel canisters.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. Reports suggest that both Matthew Livelsberger and Shasun Din Jabbar, the individuals responsible for the New Year's Day attacks, served together at Fort Bragg.

Livelsberger's Military Background

Livelsberger, an active-duty Army soldier stationed in Germany, was on leave in Colorado. According to reports, his wife had not heard from him for several days before the incident. According to Military.com, Livelsberger served as a communications specialist in the Green Berets in January 2006 before assuming operations manager and team sergeant roles in February 2023.

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.



Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

'Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel, there are lots of questions we have to answer,' Las Vegas County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said after the incident. Elon Musk reacted in an X post, stating: 'The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.'