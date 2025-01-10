While artificial intelligence (AI) automation is transforming countless jobs, certain in-demand fields remain largely untouched by this technological revolution.

Recent research analysing job vacancy listings has identified fields least likely to be disrupted by AI. This research focused on roles where salary adjustments had minimal impact on hiring demand, suggesting a continued reliance on human expertise rather than automation.

According to the Telegraph, job search engine Adzuna, leveraging data from Goldman Sachs and the OECD, identified and ranked 'AI-proof' jobs – those least susceptible to AI automation – based on their offered salaries.

Highest Paying AI-Proof Jobs

If you're considering a career change and are concerned about job security in the age of artificial intelligence, here are ten high-paying UK jobs that are considered safe from AI and pay the highest salaries:

1. Dermatologist: With job openings nearly doubling year-over-year, dermatologists emerged as the top earners, commanding an average offered salary of £86,229.

2. Surgeons: Surgeons claim the second spot with a staggering 10,448 advertised vacancies as of November 2024, offering an average salary of £80,031.

3. Psychologist: With 5,750 advertised roles, paediatricians offer a lucrative career path, boasting an average salary of £76,442 as of November 2024.

4. Paediatrician: There is strong demand for paediatricians, with 119 advertised vacancies and a remarkable average salary of £74,616 in November 2024.

5. Dentist: Dentists maintain a strong position with 255 job vacancies and an attractive average advertised salary of £70,000.

6. Physicists: With 73 advertised vacancies in November 2024, physicists offer a rewarding career path with an average salary of £66,916.

7. Veterinarians: Veterinarians are in high demand, with 1,561 advertised vacancies and an average salary of £64,268.

8. Physical Therapists: Physical therapists are in high demand with 9,468 advertised vacancies and an average salary of £60,346.

9. Marriage Counsellors: Marriage counsellors demonstrate a growing demand, with 87 advertised vacancies and an average salary of £57,339.

10. Social Workers: Social work is in high demand, with 6,460 advertised vacancies and an average salary of £56,790.

Jobs AI Can't Replace

Roles demanding subjective reasoning, such as judges and politicians, are less susceptible to AI takeover, as they require nuanced judgment and decision-making that often defy algorithmic logic.

Eloise Allexia, a 32-year-old psychotherapist based in London, feels confident about her job security in the face of AI. Adzuna's data echoes this confidence, ranking psychotherapy highly among AI-resistant professions.

'Therapy is often centred around human connection. To establish a successful therapeutic relationship, therapists are generally expected to experience and demonstrate compassion, empathy, and an acknowledgement of the complexities of being human,' she said.

'When we come into therapy to discuss something personal, challenging or complicated, we often look to the therapist to show an understanding of what it means to be human and provide a space in which thoughts can be shared without immediate analysis, and without purely offering solution-based ideas,' she added.

Another key difference lies in AI's limited grasp of complex ethical and nuanced human emotions, although AI-powered chatbots are emerging as potential adjuncts to traditional therapy.

'AI in its current form doesn't necessarily have the same inherent sense of morality that humans are considered to have, so boundaries or professional conduct rules could be crossed without an instinctive sense of what might be right or wrong,' Allexia noted.

AI And The Future Of Work

Despite the displacement of some jobs due to AI, the rise of this technology is expected to generate new employment opportunities, particularly in AI development, maintenance, and ethical oversight.

According to a marketing publication Biz Report study, the US AI job market is experiencing explosive growth. AI-related jobs now command salaries 77% higher than the national average, significantly widening the pay gap between tech and non-tech positions to 36%.

By the end of 2023, nearly a third of all tech jobs in the US had an AI component, highlighting the rapid integration of this technology across the tech sector. Meanwhile, LinkedIn reported a significant 26% surge in 'Head of AI' job postings during the year leading up to November 2023.

Despite the surge in AI-related jobs, Janine Chamberlin, LinkedIn's UK Manager, advised job seekers to consider a broader range of career paths rather than solely focusing on the emerging AI sector.

'Two decades ago, the foundations were laid for jobs built on the internet, and today, we see those roles towering above the rest,' she said. 'Now, the next phase is underway – jobs shaped by AI. It won't be long before the landscape will shift again from AI to another emerging area, the world of work will change, and new jobs will be created,' the top executive added.

Recognising the dynamic nature of the post-AI labour market, Chamberlin encouraged job seekers to be proactive, anticipating future shifts and investing in continuous learning and upskilling.