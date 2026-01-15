Five severed human heads were found hanging from ropes along a popular tourist beach in Puerto López, in a gruesome display authorities believe was intended as a violent warning in an escalating turf war between rival drug trafficking groups.

The shocking discovery was made on Sunday by beachgoers in the coastal fishing town, a well-known whale-watching destination on Ecuador's western shoreline. Beside the heads, investigators found a wooden sign bearing a threatening message asserting control over the area and warning those accused of extorting local fishermen that they would meet the same fate.

A Public Display Meant to Intimidate

According to local police cited by international media, the heads were deliberately placed in a highly visible area of the beachfront to send a message. The sign included the words 'This town belongs to us' and warned against demanding so-called 'vaccine cards', a local term used to describe protection payments imposed by criminal groups.

Authorities say the message appears to target individuals involved in extortion schemes affecting fishermen, a common source of income in the town. As cited by Associated Press, investigators believe the act was carefully staged to assert dominance amid an ongoing territorial dispute.

What Police Know So Far

Police have confirmed that not all of the victims have been formally identified. As reported by BBC, the men are believed to be aged between 20 and 34 years old. One victim is known to have had a criminal record, while the backgrounds of the others remain under investigation.

Crucially, the bodies associated with the severed heads have not yet been located. Law enforcement officials are continuing search operations while forensic teams work to establish identities through available evidence.

Links to Drug Trafficking Violence

Authorities say the killings are consistent with tactics used by organised criminal groups seeking to control territory along Ecuador's coast. Puerto López has increasingly found itself caught in the crossfire of disputes linked to drug trafficking routes that run through coastal regions.

Police have attributed the incident to rival groups battling for influence, a pattern that has become more visible as Ecuador's criminal landscape has shifted in recent years.

A Town Already Marked by Bloodshed

The beachfront where the heads were found has been the scene of previous violence. Just last month, nine people, including a baby, were killed in a mass shooting on the same beach. Local police said that attack was also linked to the same territorial conflict.

Residents and business owners have voiced growing fear as violence spills into public spaces that were once considered safe, threatening both livelihoods and tourism in the area.

Ecuador's Deadliest Year on Record

The incident comes against the backdrop of Ecuador's most violent year on record. More than 9,000 homicides were reported nationwide in 2025, according to official figures cited by international outlets.

Once seen as one of the safer countries in the region, Ecuador has experienced a surge in killings tied to organised crime, prison gang networks and drug trafficking corridors. Coastal provinces, in particular, have seen sharp increases in violent incidents.

Ongoing Investigation

Local and national authorities say investigations remain active, with no arrests announced so far. Police presence in and around Puerto López has been increased as officials seek to prevent further violence and reassure residents.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid sharing graphic images and to report any information that could assist the investigation, as the search for those responsible continues.