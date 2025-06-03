The future of TikTok in the US is again hanging by a thread, as President Donald Trump suggests he may be open to pushing back the upcoming deadline for a potential ban. With a high-stakes divestment deadline set for June 19, and no sale agreement in place, the clock is ticking for ByteDance—the app's Chinese parent company—to find a buyer.

This isn't the first time TikTok has faced a legal showdown in the US, but the latest round of political and legal manoeuvring has left millions of users, content creators, and tech companies caught in the middle. At the heart of the issue is a law passed in 2024 under the Biden administration, requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok or face removal from US app stores and hosting platforms.

Trump, who tried and failed to ban the app during his first term in office, now finds himself in a peculiar role—publicly defending the platform he once wanted gone. In an NBC News interview in May 2025, he said he would consider extending the current deadline 'if needed,' suggesting the ban may not go into effect as planned.

Trump Says TikTok 'Will Be Protected...But If It Needs an Extension'

During his NBC appearance, Trump was cautiously supportive of TikTok's survival, so long as the right deal is made. 'It'll be protected. It'll be very strongly protected,' he said. 'But if it needs an extension, I would be willing to give it an extension.'

The president went further, saying he has a 'little sweet spot' for the app, noting it helped him connect with younger voters during the 2024 election campaign. 'I'd like to see it done,' he said, referring to the sale. Trump did not confirm that a deal was on the table, but he hinted that there are active potential purchasers who are willing to buy.

While the executive order he issued in April set June 19 as the cut-off date, he now appears open to pushing it back, possibly through another order. However, no such extension announcement has been made yet by his administration despite the deadline fast approaching.

What Happens on June 19?

If ByteDance fails to secure a buyer by June 19, the US government is expected to enforce restrictions outlined in the divest-or-ban legislation, which came into effect during the Biden administration in 2024.

This means TikTok could be removed from Google and Apple's app stores, and hosting services could be required to block access to the platform entirely.

A similar scenario played out briefly in January 2025, when the app went dark for around 12 hours following the expiration of the initial deadline. It returned only after Trump, the newly elected president, issued a 75-day extension via an executive order. Although the law permits a 90-day extension, Trump has opted for shorter delays through executive action.

A Growing List of Buyers—but No Deal Yet

Interest in acquiring TikTok's US operations has come from various giant firms, including Amazon, private equity giant Blackstone, and even the founder of OnlyFans. However, despite the attention, a concrete deal remains elusive, and regulatory scrutiny continues to complicate negotiations.

Trump has hinted that TikTok could be addressed quickly as part of larger trade discussions with China. 'I guess we'll spend five minutes to talk about TikTok [during tariff negotiations]. It wouldn't take very long,' he told journalist Shelby Talcott in April.

Trump's current tone contrasts with his stance in 2020, when, as president, he issued an executive order attempting to force a sale of TikTok, citing national security risks. That order was ultimately blocked in court and didn't gain any momentum.

However, in 2025, whether TikTok remains available in the US will come down to what happens in the next two weeks. If no buyer is confirmed and Trump doesn't issue another delay, enforcement of the ban could begin.