TikTok, the beloved video-sharing app used by millions, is at the centre of a storm after being banned in the United States due to national security concerns. With over 170 million American users, the app's abrupt shutdown has raised questions about its future and whether similar measures might be adopted in other countries, including the UK.

The TikTok Ban: What Happened?

Late on Saturday night, TikTok users in the US were met with an unexpected message: the app had been taken offline, following a federal law citing national security risks. ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, was accused of ties to the Chinese government, leading to bipartisan support for the ban in Congress. The app, along with its sister platforms Lemon8 and CapCut, has been removed from major app stores, rendering it inaccessible to new users.

President Joe Biden had signed the law in April 2024, giving ByteDance 270 days to sell its US operations to an American entity or face a nationwide ban. However, ByteDance did not comply, resulting in the app going dark, according to CNN.

Could TikTok Be Back Soon?

Incoming President Donald Trump has signalled that the ban may not be permanent. Trump, who has voiced support for TikTok in recent months, hinted he may delay the enforcement of the ban by 90 days to allow ByteDance more time to sell its US operations. Trump's administration could also explore other options to reinstate TikTok in the US, potentially creating a legal workaround to keep the platform operational, per Fox Business.

While this development could offer a temporary reprieve, ByteDance has long resisted calls to sell TikTok, citing its proprietary algorithm as a key asset. According to BBC News, discussions about potential buyers, including tech figures like Elon Musk and groups led by Kevin O'Leary, remain ongoing.

The Risk of a Global Domino Effect

The US ban has reignited concerns that other countries might follow suit. Analysts have drawn parallels between TikTok's situation and previous bans on Chinese telecom giant Huawei and Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. In both cases, US allies were persuaded to impose similar restrictions based on national security fears, despite limited concrete evidence.

The UK and other members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, have already banned TikTok on government devices. Experts suggest that if the US maintains its hardline stance, a broader ban across allied nations may be inevitable.

Will TikTok Be Banned in the UK?

The UK government has so far resisted calls to impose a nationwide ban on TikTok for everyday users. Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, stated on Sunday that while security concerns remain under review, there are "no plans" for a widespread ban. Jones added, "For consumers who want to post videos of their cats dancing, that doesn't seem like a security threat to me."

However, the app has faced restrictions in the UK before. In 2023, TikTok was banned from Parliament's devices over similar security concerns. While officials maintain that they are monitoring the situation, no immediate action appears forthcoming, according to BBC News.

The Long-Term Impact

If the TikTok ban becomes permanent in the US and spreads to other Western countries, the app's global dominance could be significantly diminished. Losing its US user base would deprive TikTok of a lucrative advertising market and influential creators. Combined with existing bans in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, such restrictions could lead to TikTok's decline on the world stage, per CNN.

For now, TikTok's future hangs in the balance. While negotiations and legal challenges continue, the app's millions of fans in the US — and potentially beyond — face an uncertain road ahead.