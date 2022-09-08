Professional athletes are competitive by nature. That's a quality that helps them succeed in sports. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, tabloids are currently pitting them against each other in a "competition" they would rather not take part in.

Brady's marriage with supermodel Gisele Bundchen is currently on the rocks. Media outlets are saying that should their separation end in divorce, theirs could be named the "breakup of the year" over the split between Pique and Colombian popstar Shakira.

Back in June, Pique and Shakira confirmed that they have decided to go their separate ways after almost twelve years together. The union brought them two sons, and it is still unclear how they will settle custody arrangements now that the singer is believed to be planning to return to America indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Brady and Gisele are not divorced. However, it is believed that they are separated due to a big conflict stemming from the NFL star's decision to extend his professional career. He initially announced his retirement in February, but decided to "un-retire" just 40 days later.

The couple also has two children together, and they also help raise Brady's eldest son from a previous relationship.

Now, sports and entertainment media are comparing the two couples. Of course, Brady is an NFL legend, being the athlete with the most Super Bowl victories of all time. In this case, Brady is arguably considered to be the best American Football player in history.

Meanwhile, Pique is part of the Spain squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010, sandwiched by two European Championships. He is also part of a vastly successful FC Barcelona squad especially in the Pep Guardiola era. However, individually. his personal achievements pale in comparison to Brady.

As for the women, Gisele Bundchen was for a very long time the highest-paid supermodel. Meanwhile, Shakira is a global superstar selling millions of records. The two women are comparable in terms of popularity and global reach.

The two couples have inadvertently found themselves being compared constantly thanks to their relationship troubles. However, for now, Brady and Bundchen are technically still married. Meanwhile, Pique and Shakira never officially tied the knot.

The quarterback admitted earlier this week that his career keeps him away from his children. He said that while his commitments to the Buccaneers are important, he is aware that his children's lives won't stop just because he is still busy completing his own goals. This, many believe, is what pushed Bundchen to remove herself from the family home at least for the time being.