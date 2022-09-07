Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly separated, and the NFL star's shortcomings as a father is reported to be behind the marital issues.

Reports about friction in the marriage started circulating soon after Brady decided to go back on his decision to retire from professional football earlier this year. He initially announced his retirement on February 1, but back-tracked just 40 days later.

Now, as he prepares for his 23rd season in the NFL, it is reported that Bundchen has left the family home and continues to be separated form her husband. While on an episode of "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," the quarterback did not address the relationship with the Brazilian model directly, but he spoke about his responsibilities as a father and how his career keeps him away from his children.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner opened up about the crucial developmental stages of his children's lives. "You can't stop your life even though sports is happening. Even though I'm playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football too," he said, referring to 15-year-old Jack, his eldest son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

He then went on to speak about his children with Gisele (Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9), "I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life."

According to Marca, he also spoke about his responsibilities towards his parents, but failed to mention his wife. He then proceeded to speak about his ongoing commitment to his professional career despite acknowledging his responsibilities at home. "Once football season comes, I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus and the kind of commitment I need to make for the organization," he said.

Now, with Gisele reportedly putting her foot down on the situation, many are wondering if Brady will be able to extend his career beyond this season. His wife and children need him, and it remains to be seen if he will finally decide to call time on his already illustrious career.

