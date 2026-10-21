Adult content creator Tommy Lee has claimed his collaborations with Lily Phillips earn him more money than his work with Bonnie Blue.

Speaking on The Option One Podcast, released on Monday, 19 October, the former boxer discussed his earnings, filming experiences and reservations about working with Blue during her pregnancy.

The revelations followed months of attention surrounding Blue's personal life and increasingly publicised adult content. Lee, who has worked with both women, said his collaborations with Phillips attract stronger traffic and generate better financial returns.

The comparison offers a glimpse into the commercial relationships behind Britain's high-profile adult entertainment industry. Lee also suggested that the money and publicity had not always made his experiences worthwhile.

Tommy Lee Claims Lily Phillips Outperforms Bonnie Blue Financially

Lee praised Phillips during the podcast, describing her as a valuable collaborator whose popularity translates into stronger interest in his subscription content.

'She's great,' he said. 'She does so well. She does better for me than Bonnie ever did.'

The claim concerns Lee's earnings from his own collaborations, rather than the women's overall income. He did not provide a comparable earnings figure for his videos with Phillips.

Lee nevertheless disclosed that his work with Blue had generated £25,000 in earnings. He clarified that the amount represented money accumulated from their content, rather than a payment received immediately after filming.

The distinction matters in an industry where subscription growth and continuing sales can generate revenue long after a video is released. For Lee, Phillips appears to offer a stronger commercial partnership, although his figures have not been independently verified.

His remarks also highlighted differences in how he views the two women personally. Lee described Phillips in glowing terms while suggesting that she and Blue approached their work with markedly different attitudes.

'As a person, Lily is amazing,' he said, before describing the women as having contrasting mindsets. He did not explain those differences in detail or accuse either woman of professional misconduct.

Tommy Lee Reveals London Collaboration With Lily Phillips

Beyond the earnings comparison, Lee discussed a livestream filmed with Phillips and fellow content creator Stacks in central London.

The trio travelled around Piccadilly Circus while a cameraman documented their activities for the streaming platform Kick.

Rather than recording only conventional adult subscription material, the creators interacted with members of the public and completed challenges during the broadcast. They also stopped to take photographs with fans.

Lee explained that the livestream later led to a separate adult video involving the three creators at a hotel. According to his account, the footage was subsequently made available to paying subscribers.

The arrangement illustrated how creators can use public-facing entertainment to draw audiences towards subscription-based content. It also provided further context for Lee's enthusiasm about Phillips' ability to attract viewers.

Still, he offered no detailed breakdown of subscriber numbers, video sales or payments from the London collaboration. His comparison with Blue therefore remains a personal assessment rather than a verified financial ranking.

Tommy Lee Admits Reservations About Bonnie Blue Pregnancy Video

Lee's comments became more personal when the conversation turned to his past work with Blue.

The former boxer acknowledged feeling uncomfortable about filming intimate content with her while she was pregnant. 'I'll be honest, I didn't want to do it,' he said.

He suggested that his decision was influenced by concerns about what might happen if another performer took his place.

'I almost felt like I had to,' Lee explained, referring to the possibility of feeling responsible if something went wrong. His account describes his own reservations.

It does not establish that Blue pressured him into participating or that the filming caused any harm. Despite those concerns, Lee also spoke positively about Blue, describing her as intelligent and pleasant.

What appeared to trouble him was the growing attention surrounding their collaborations. He said the publicity had begun to feel excessive, suggesting that the experience was becoming increasingly difficult to manage.

The discussion also touched on speculation about the paternity of Blue's baby. Lee's involvement in that speculation does not establish any biological relationship.

Lee said he currently has no further videos planned with Blue, although he stopped short of ruling out another collaboration. Any future agreement, he suggested, would require more careful consideration.

For now, his comments leave a clear distinction between the two working relationships. Lee says Phillips brings stronger commercial results, while his experience with Blue has left him questioning some of the decisions he made.