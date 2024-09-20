As technology evolves, AI tools are becoming indispensable for simplifying daily tasks, enhancing productivity, and offering smarter solutions. From managing your schedule and finances to optimising your commute, these advanced tools are designed to save time and make your life easier.

But AI goes beyond automation—it's about delivering personalised insights and recommendations tailored to your needs, learning from your habits to provide even better support. Beyond convenience, AI-powered tools offer a level of adaptability and learning that traditional methods simply can't match.

In a world where time is our most valuable resource, having intelligent tools that anticipate our needs and help us navigate our daily routines more smoothly is invaluable. Discover these top AI tools of 2024 that can transform your daily hustle with innovation and intelligence:

Plus AI

The Plus Docs AI PowerPoint Maker is a game-changer for anyone looking to create presentations quickly and effortlessly. With Plus AI, you can supercharge your presentation-making process right inside PowerPoint and Google Slides.

It's an AI presentation maker that takes the guesswork out of designing professional slides, whether you're starting from scratch or working with an existing deck. Just describe your presentation in a few sentences, and Plus AI will generate polished slides in minutes. Need to convert a PDF or text file into a presentation? No problem—Plus AI has you covered there too.

What really sets Plus AI apart is its compatibility with your existing slide decks and the ability to edit slides with AI. You can fine-tune your presentation using AI-powered tools like insert, remix, and rewrite, and even translate your slides into any language for international audiences.

For enterprises, Plus AI offers customised templates and prompts that align perfectly with your brand identity, along with AI-powered automation for seamless slide creation and editing. Whether you're looking for an AI PowerPoint maker or AI for Google Slides, Plus AI fits right into your workflow and helps you save hours on tedious tasks like formatting. It's truly AI for PowerPoint and Google Slides, optimised for you.

Vidnoz AI

Vidnoz AI is a free AI video generator that creates high-quality talking videos with natural-looking avatars and voices in just a few minutes, transforming video creation. Using a diverse set of AI-powered tools and features, you can quickly and easily create spokesperson videos at scale.

Creating professional videos used to be expensive and time-consuming. Now, with Vidnoz AI, you can easily create professional videos without actors or video equipment, boosting efficiency and cutting costs.

Vidnoz AI offers over 1200 lifelike avatars, 2800 well-designed video templates, and an extensive selection of 1240+ realistic AI voices across multiple languages and styles. No editing experience is required. Simply choose a template, avatar, and voice you like, add a script (which Vidnoz AI can also write), and you can create an advertisement, training video, marketing campaign, or customer support video in minutes.

Amazingly, Vidnoz AI allows you to create 3 minutes of video each day for free, making it ideal for quick marketing ads, short in-house tutorials, upcoming events, and a wide range of other options. Try it, and you'll soon see how effortlessly you can complete your entire project.

Loudly

Loudly is transforming the music industry with its cutting-edge AI music technology. The brand's AI Music Generator enables users to create high-quality music in seconds, regardless of their experience level. As part of this tool, you can also explore the AI text to music feature, which lets you type in a concept and instantly generate a personalised song.

In addition to music creation, Loudly offers AI-generated music distribution services, and users can also upload their own tracks to release alongside AI-generated songs. You can release unlimited tracks across platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, YouTube, and more, while keeping 100% of your earnings. This comprehensive music distribution can be added to any plan, giving you the freedom to share your music widely.

For musicians looking to refine their work, Loudly's Studio offers powerful customization features. With Loudly's proprietary AI technology, you can remix, modify, extend, and add effects to your tracks, giving you full creative control over your AI song generator outputs.

Loudly is also committed to ethical AI practices. Their music dataset is built on a foundation of consent, transparency, and copyright compliance, ensuring artists' rights are respected and intellectual property is protected.

Whether you're creating for fun or aiming for professional success, Loudly's suite of AI-powered tools gives you everything you need to bring your musical ideas to life.

AiApply

AiApply is changing the game for job seekers by making the application process easier and faster than ever. With its comprehensive Job Application Kit, users can get a job-specific cover letter, resume, and follow-up email with just one click. Plus, AiApply even finds the HR managers at the companies where users want to apply, streamlining the entire process.

For those preparing for interviews, AiApply's AI Job Interview feature helps candidates practice by generating mock interviews. This tool provides valuable insights and boosts confidence, so users can ace their interviews. The AI Resume Builder makes creating a standout resume a breeze. Whether uploading an existing resume or starting from scratch with just a job title, AiApply's AI crafts the perfect first draft in seconds.

Need a cover letter? AiApply has that covered, too, with its AI Cover Letter feature, which generates customised, well-written letters tailored to specific jobs. And for those who want to speed up their job search, the Apply to Jobs on Auto-Pilot feature allows the AI to handle applications automatically. With a Global Job Board that matches users with the best opportunities worldwide, and a Resume Translator to cater to international markets, AiApply ensures every job seeker has the tools they need to succeed.

ChatPDF

ChatPDF is a versatile tool that makes interacting with PDF documents a breeze, no matter who you are or what you need. For students, it's a game-changer, allowing them to study for exams, get homework help, and easily answer multiple-choice questions by chatting with their PDFs. Researchers can benefit too, diving deep into scientific papers, academic articles, and books to quickly extract the information they need for their projects.

Professionals aren't left out, either. Whether navigating complex legal contracts, financial reports, manuals, or training materials, ChatPDF provides quick insights by allowing users to ask questions directly to any PDF. It even supports multi-file chats, so users can organize their files into folders and have a single conversation with multiple PDFs at once. This makes managing and cross-referencing documents easier than ever.

One of the standout features of ChatPDF is its cited sources. Every answer includes references from the original PDF, so users no longer have to flip through pages to find the information they need. Plus, ChatPDF is globally accessible, working with PDFs in any language and providing responses in the user's preferred language. It's a handy tool for anyone looking to make sense of their documents quickly and effectively.

AdCreative.ai

AdCreative.ai is changing the game for marketers by making it easy to generate conversion-focused ad creatives in just minutes. Whether it's for Facebook, Instagram, Google, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, or any display advertising platform, AdCreative.ai has it covered. It allows users to create hundreds of professionally designed ads that are perfectly tailored to match their brand's logo and colours, all in a matter of seconds. This means more time testing and less time designing, with the added bonus of potentially getting up to 14 times better conversion rates and click-through rates!

The platform's AI doesn't just stop at generating creatives—it learns from each user's unique data. By linking ad accounts to the platform, users can let the AI analyse their past performance to deliver even more personalised ad creatives. Plus, once the ads are ready, they can be pushed directly to the ad account libraries with just a single click.

Need to adjust the size of an ad for different platforms? AdCreative.ai can resize any creative in seconds, whether it's a single banner or an entire project. With AdCreative.ai, creating ads that sell has never been easier or more efficient, giving businesses a major edge in the competitive world of digital advertising.

Ready to level up your daily hustle? These AI tools are more than just tech—they're game-changers designed to save you time, boost productivity, and deliver smarter, more personalized experiences. So why stick to the old ways when the future is at your fingertips? Dive into the world of AI and discover how these cutting-edge tools can transform your everyday grind into a streamlined, efficient, and enjoyable journey. Your future self will thank you!