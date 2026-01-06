The Trae Young era in Atlanta is no longer just being questioned. It is being actively dismantled.

The Atlanta Hawks and their four-time All-Star guard have opened direct discussions on a potential trade, according to ESPN, as an increasingly brutal on-court reality forces the franchise to confront a once-unthinkable conclusion. Atlanta is winning without its franchise star.

What once seemed impossible is now impossible to ignore. The Hawks are not only surviving without Young, they are thriving. They are winning more games, defending with greater intensity and conceding far fewer points when he is not on the floor. That shift has changed internal conversations inside the organisation and put rival NBA front offices on high alert.

Young's representatives have entered what sources described to ESPN as positive and collaborative talks with Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh, following months of growing uncertainty after Atlanta declined to offer the 27-year-old guard a contract extension.

Hawks' Win-Loss Split Raises Uncomfortable Questions

While Young remains under contract through next season, with roughly $95 million (£75 million) still owed across this year and next and a player option beyond that, the numbers paint a damning picture. The Hawks are 15–12 without Young this season compared with 2–8 when he plays, according to ESPN research. Defensively, the contrast is even more alarming, with Atlanta conceding nearly 10 fewer points per game when their star guard is sidelined.

Injuries have played a central role in exposing the divide. Young has appeared in just 10 games this season after suffering a right MCL sprain and later a quad contusion. His extended absence has forced Atlanta to lean into a younger core, and that core has responded emphatically.

Forward Jalen Johnson has emerged as a franchise pillar, averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists, according to ESPN statistics. Free-agent addition Nickeil Alexander-Walker is enjoying the most productive season of his career, providing scoring punch, defensive edge and lineup flexibility.

The Numbers That Changed Everything

The win-loss split has become impossible to spin. With Young in the lineup, Atlanta looks disjointed and porous. Without him, the Hawks resemble a disciplined, balanced playoff-calibre team. The swing in winning percentage alone is large enough to reshape a franchise's long-term plan.

Those numbers do not erase what Young has accomplished, but in a league obsessed with efficiency, defence and adaptability, they carry enormous weight and have pushed Atlanta beyond internal reflection and into active decision-making.

Dialogue around Young's future has existed for months, particularly after the Hawks signalled hesitation by declining to extend him. Now, with the trade deadline approaching and the team outperforming expectations without him, that dialogue has sharpened into action, according to ESPN.

Why Atlanta Is Open to Moving Its Franchise Star

Young, 27, has this season and next remaining on his contract, worth a combined $95 million (around £70.1 million), with a player option beyond that. The Hawks declined to offer him an extension, a decision that signalled a willingness to reassess his long-term place in the franchise.

Drafted in 2018, Young has been the face of the Hawks for much of the past decade. He is the team's all-time leader in three-pointers and assists and guided Atlanta to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. However, front offices increasingly weigh efficiency, defensive impact and roster balance alongside star power.

Heat and Wizards Linked as Potential Destinations

As Young's availability becomes more public, two teams have repeatedly surfaced as possible landing spots: the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards.

Washington has been described by league insiders as a serious option, with talks reportedly centred on a framework involving CJ McCollum's expiring contract. Such a move would resemble a salary-dump scenario, with the Wizards absorbing the remainder of Young's deal.

Miami, meanwhile, is a familiar name whenever a high-profile player hits the market. The Heat have movable contracts, young assets and a front office known for calculated risk-taking. Betting markets list Washington as the favourite to land Young, with Miami close behind.

Market Value and Injury Concerns

Young remains a four-time All-Star and an All-NBA selection from the 2021–22 season, with career averages of 25.2 points and 9.8 assists. Yet questions persist around his efficiency and defensive impact in the modern NBA.

Injuries have also played a role this season. Young has been limited to just 10 appearances due to a right MCL sprain, lingering pain and a recent quad contusion. Those absences have only amplified the debate around Atlanta's direction and whether a trade now makes sense for both sides.

For the Hawks, the decision is no longer theoretical. Their results without Young have changed the conversation, and with the Heat and Wizards emerging as destinations, the next phase of Atlanta's rebuild may already be taking shape.