NBA star LeBron James has faced criticism after footage from a Christmas Day game showed him making a gesture during the playing of the United States national anthem that some viewers interpreted as disrespectful. The moment, which occurred before the Los Angeles Lakers' match against the Houston Rockets, quickly circulated online and prompted debate about athlete conduct during ceremonial moments.

Video clips shared on social media appeared to show James practising golf-style swings while 'The Star-Spangled Banner' was being performed. While some fans criticised the behaviour as inappropriate, others argued that the interpretation was exaggerated and that the actions may have been harmless pre-game movement.

James has not publicly commented on the footage. With no official explanation offered, the incident has continued to attract attention across sports media, highlighting broader disagreements over expectations placed on high-profile athletes during national anthems.

Footage from Christmas Day Game Goes Viral

The incident took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles during the pre-game ceremony ahead of the Lakers' Christmas fixture. Broadcast footage showed James moving his arms in a manner that some viewers likened to golf practice swings while other players stood still on the court.

A clip shared by ESPN, accompanied by the caption 'Bron working on his golf swing?' was widely reposted and viewed thousands of times within hours. Critics argued that the gesture showed a lack of respect for a national symbol, particularly given the ceremonial nature of Christmas Day fixtures in the NBA calendar.

Others defended James, suggesting the movements were no more than routine stretching or restlessness before tip-off. Supporters pointed out that players are not formally required to adopt a specific posture during the anthem and that similar behaviour by other athletes often goes unnoticed.

Divided Reaction Online

Reactions on platforms including X, TikTok and YouTube were sharply divided. Some commentators described the moment as 'disrespectful,' with critics arguing that athletes should observe national traditions more formally, especially during televised events.

Conversely, many fans dismissed the backlash as overblown. They noted that athletes frequently shift, stretch or adjust their clothing while waiting for the anthem to conclude. Several posts argued that intent matters and that there was no indication James was attempting to make a political statement.

LeBron practicing his golf swing during the National Anthem 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EyYgCgIavr — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 28, 2025

LEBRON DISRESPECTED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM!



“If you wanna disregard your coach, teammates, do it on your own time… he disrespects the national anthem… that’s a good time to work on my golf swing? While the anthem is being played?” — @craigcartonlive #NBA #Lakers #LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/sMZ66TITDA — The Craig Carton Show (@CraigCartonShow) December 29, 2025

pic.twitter.com/99s8DGZfXI



MJ shed tears when he sang the national anthem 30 years ago, but LeBron was practicing his golf swing. — ♣️ Jokic & MJ GOAT♦️ (@PONTA6565) December 28, 2025

Previous Context and Wider Debate

This is not the first time James has been drawn into discussion around anthem etiquette. During the NBA's 2020 season restart in the Orlando bubble, he and other players took a knee during the anthem as part of protests against racial injustice. That action was widely understood as a deliberate political statement rather than a gesture of disregard.

Critics of the latest incident argue that the current footage differs because it does not appear connected to any stated cause. Supporters counter that James has previously shown respect during anthem ceremonies and that his broader public record does not suggest contempt for national symbols.

Until James addresses the incident directly, interpretations are likely to remain subjective. The episode reflects ongoing tensions around how athletes are expected to behave in highly visible moments and how quickly isolated actions can become flashpoints in the social media era.