Trapped in a Sri Lankan prison, a British woman faces 25 years behind bars in a harrowing £1.2 million drug case.

Amidst her struggle, a stark declaration echoes: 'I have no human rights here.' Her plight is further compounded by a refusal to eat the fiery prison food, highlighting the severe challenges she endures.

A young British woman faces a lengthy prison sentence in a grim Sri Lankan facility. She was caught with £1.2 million worth of cannabis and has since expressed her deep despair, claiming she was a victim of a setup.

A Nightmare Abroad: The Arrest And Accusations

Charlotte May Lee, 21, from Coulsdon in south London, was taken into custody in the capital city of Colombo last week. This followed the discovery of 46 kilogrammes of 'Kush,' a synthetic cannabis strain, inside her luggage.

Lee, a former cabin crew member, was arrested at Bandaranaike Airport and taken into custody last Monday, shortly after her flight from Bangkok landed in Sri Lanka. She is currently being held at Negombo Prison, located north of the capital, as she awaits a decision on her future.

Life Behind Bars: A British Woman's Desperate Plea

From within the women's ward of the infamous prison, Lee told MailOnline that she had 'no idea' her luggage contained drugs when she embarked on her journey to Sri Lanka. 'I had never seen them before. I didn't expect it all when they pulled me over at the airport. I thought it was going to be filled with all my stuff,' she said.

'I had been in Bangkok the night before and had already packed my clothes because my flight was really early. So, I left my bags in the hotel room and headed for the night out. As they were already packed, I didn't check them again in the morning.'

The Unseen Hand: Claims Of A Setup

'They must have planted it then. And she added: 'I know who it did,' Lee added. She informed MailOnline she had been working temporarily on a 'booze cruise' in Thailand. However, with her 30-day visa nearing its expiry, she decided to travel to nearby Sri Lanka while awaiting the renewal of her Thai visa.

She chose to visit the country because of its proximity—just a three-hour flight away—and because she had never been there before. 'I thought while I was waiting for the visa that I'd come to Sri Lanka. They [the people she believed planted the drugs] were supposed to meet me here. But now I'm here - stuck in this jail.'

A Fight For Rights: Unveiling Prison Conditions

Following her arrest, Lee was initially held at the Police Narcotics Bureau for a week. She claims she was forced to sleep on a bed bug-infested sofa, constantly monitored by a security guard. Then, on Sunday, she was brought before the Negombo Magistrates Court. There, she was ordered to remain in custody for an additional 14 days, pending further hearings.

She was then moved to Negombo Prison, where she remains confined to a packed cell for 22 hours daily, with brief reprieves only for meals and to stretch her legs. From her cell, she spoke with MailOnline to highlight the appalling prison conditions, revealing she hasn't eaten for two days as the facility's meals have been making her ill.

Legal Battle Ahead: Uncertain Future In Sri Lanka

Lee shared her struggles from within the prison, expressing her determination to remain positive despite the dire circumstances. She elaborated on the awful conditions, stating, 'I feel as though I have no human rights here.' She described sleeping on a concrete floor with only her jumper as a pillow in a crowded corridor, noting the ineffective ceiling fan and barely working TV.

Lee also mentioned having only one pair of clothes, no access to her ADHD medication—only strong sleeping tablets—and a rudimentary 'shower' consisting of a bucket in an alleyway with other women. She explained that inmates are 'only allowed two or three hours outside in the sun a day,' with occasional extensions.

'I've not eaten in two days because the food is just too spicy for me. I have told my lawyers - I have three of them - that I need different food. They said they would sort that, but they still haven't. I don't know why,' she said.

She gratefully mentioned that some English-speaking inmates had shared 'biscuits and things' but lamented the lack of communication with British men held there or her family, saying, 'You are told nothing. I couldn't arrange an e-visit with my family or even write a letter.'

Hope Amidst The Legal Maze

On Monday, the Londoner, who had been training as an eyelash technician, faced the Negombo Magistrates Court. There, she faced two charges: possessing illegal drugs and importing them into Sri Lanka.

A legal source shared with MailOnline that Charlotte seemed 'completely lost' in court, crying extensively and appearing unaware of the proceedings. Her future remains uncertain, with the possibility of being transferred to Welikada Prison in Colombo—Sri Lanka's largest maximum-security facility for both men and women.

Meanwhile, the UK's Foreign Office has confirmed it is providing support to a British woman arrested in Sri Lanka and maintaining contact with her family and local authorities. 'We are supporting a British woman who has been arrested in Sri Lanka and are in contact with her family and the local authorities,' the FCDO said regarding Lee's case.