The federal sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs opened in May 2025 at the Southern District Court in Manhattan, where the music mogul faces a sweeping set of charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and coercive control. The courtroom has become a stage for unsettling testimony, with a growing list of witnesses sharing deeply personal accounts of alleged abuse, intimidation, and exploitation.

So far, seven people have testified under oath, a mix of former partners, employees, performers, and close associates. Their statements have helped prosecutors build a case around what they describe as a long-running system of power and control orchestrated by Combs. Here's what we know.

Cassie Ventura: The Prosecution's Key Witness

Singer and model Cassie Ventura, Combs's former partner, spent four days on the witness stand. Her testimony was emotionally charged and detailed, describing years of physical abuse, financial manipulation, and coerced participation in so-called 'freak-offs', sex parties allegedly arranged by Combs and fuelled by drugs.

She recounted instances of being beaten, threatened, and filmed without her consent. Ventura also testified that Combs maintained control over her movements, finances, and personal relationships. Her testimony forms the cornerstone of the prosecution's case.

David James: The Former Assistant

Combs's former assistant, David James, gave insight into the day-to-day operations of Combs's private life. He testified about preparing hotel rooms with drugs and sex paraphernalia and described an incident in which Combs allegedly armed himself with three guns to confront rival music executive Suge Knight.

James said that while he initially struggled with what he was being asked to do, he became 'numb' over time. His testimony supported claims of a normalised pattern of excess and aggression.

Sharay Hayes ('The Punisher'): A Dancer's Confirmation

Professional dancer Sharay Hayes, known by his stage name The Punisher, testified that he was paid approximately £630 to perform a strip routine for Ventura while Combs watched. Hayes told the jury that he was instructed not to make eye contact with Combs, and that the event took place at Trump Tower in 2012.

His account supported Ventura's claims and gave weight to the idea that these 'freak-offs' were not isolated, but carefully orchestrated.

Regina Ventura: A Mother's Perspective

Regina Ventura, Cassie's mother, testified about her daughter's physical injuries, emotional distress, and multiple attempts to leave the relationship. She submitted emails and photographs as evidence and spoke of veiled threats and demands for money that allegedly came from Combs.

Her appearance underscored the emotional toll Ventura's relationship had on the wider family.

Kerry Morgan: The Friend Who Witnessed Violence

Kerry Morgan, once Cassie's best friend, shared that she saw Combs hit Ventura with a clothes hanger and recalled him screaming so forcefully it left her physically shaken. Her testimony, coming from someone outside Combs's professional life, gave further credibility to Ventura's account.

Dawn Richard: Music Industry Insider

Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, who worked under Combs's Bad Boy label, said she witnessed Combs violently assault Ventura, punching, choking, and dragging her during one particular incident. 'I thought she might die,' she told the jury. Her testimony introduced a chilling picture of life behind the glamour of Combs's music empire.

Daniel Phillip: Escort With a Story

Daniel Phillip, a male stripper, testified that he was paid to have sex with Cassie while Combs watched. His account aligned with the timeline and descriptions previously offered by Ventura.

What's Next?

The trial is ongoing, with several more witnesses expected. Among them is Kid Cudi, who may testify about an incident in which his car was allegedly blown up in retaliation for a brief romantic involvement with Cassie. While Usher has been named in media coverage, he is not on the confirmed witness list and has not been called to testify.

As the trial continues, the testimonies already presented offer a disturbing look at the allegations against Combs and suggest that the most explosive revelations may still be to come.