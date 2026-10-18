A peaceful Saturday afternoon turned into a scene of shock at the Stryker Sports Complex as the vehicle crossed an active pitch where children were playing, leaving victims scattered across the field and families rushing to help before emergency services arrived.



A truck ploughed through a youth football match in Wichita, Kansas, killing two people and sending 10 others to area hospitals with traumatic injuries, while another person was taken to hospital for a non-traumatic medical issue.

Emergency dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at 3.25pm on 17 October about a vehicle ploughing through a crowded field on the west end of the Stryker Sports Complex at 2999 North Greenwich Road.

According to a report from Reuters, first responders arriving at the scene discovered community members providing life-saving medical care to victims across the pitch before emergency crews took over. Officials confirmed that two people died at the scene: a six-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, both residents of McPherson, Kansas, though not from the same family.

Multi-Agency Response and Who Was Hurt

According to details shared during the Wichita Police Department's Facebook Live media briefing, Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Service deployed ambulances to transport 11 additional individuals to area hospitals, ten of whom suffered traumatic injuries ranging from minor to severe.

According to a report from Reuters, the victims with traumatic injuries include two five-year-olds, two eight-year-olds, a nine-year-old, and five adults aged 28 to 68, while a 61-year-old woman was hospitalised for a non-traumatic medical issue.

During the police department's live stream, Captain Aaron Moses stated that the driver, identified as a 34-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas, remained at the scene alongside two juveniles who were inside her truck during the incident.

Police officials confirmed that the driver had a child participating in soccer at the complex that afternoon, though on a different field, and verified that she possessed a valid driver's license with no outstanding warrants.

While she remains in police custody and continues to cooperate with investigators, authorities have not yet announced formal criminal charges.

City Leaders React as Community Grieves

Local leadership and emergency officials expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy during the Facebook Live update, praising bystanders who stepped in to assist before first responders arrived on the scene.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu called the incident a heartbreaking moment for the city, noting that families gathered to enjoy a weekend sports outing only to face an unimaginable loss.

'My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones, especially the family grieving the loss of a child,' Mayor Wu stated during the live-streamed press briefing. 'My thoughts and prayers are also with those who were injured, and everyone who witnessed this terrible tragedy.'

City Council Member Becky Tuttle asked the community for patience as investigators work to establish what happened, while Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan praised the civilian response.

'I want to take a moment to recognise the civilians that were here that sprang into action so quickly and gave life-saving assistance until the arrival of first responders,' Chief Sullivan said during the broadcast. 'It was truly amazing, but I think it's indicative of the Wichita community.'

Investigators Seek Footage and Witnesses

In their live Facebook address, the Wichita Police Department confirmed that the Critical Accident Team and crime scene unit continue to process the field, review facility surveillance footage, and conduct witness interviews to determine how and why the truck drove onto the pitch.

Law enforcement officials urged anyone who attended the match or possesses video footage or photos even if seemingly unrelated to upload the files directly using the dedicated submission link on the department's official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages.

Individuals with additional information can also contact the Wichita Police Department investigation section directly at 316-268-4407, submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or call 911.

Mental Health Support for Players and Families

Addressing the psychological impact on witnesses, players, and first responders, mental health officials speaking on the police live stream highlighted that traumatic events cause strong emotional reactions.

Malachi Winters, who oversees Sedgwick County ComCare's co-responder program, urged individuals to watch for warning signs such as nightmares, irritability, withdrawal, or heightened anxiety in themselves and children.

In the US, free, confidential mental health support is available 24/7 nationwide by calling or texting 988. Sedgwick County residents can also reach the local ComCare crisis line at 316-660-7500 or walk into the Community Crisis Center at 635 North Main Street in Wichita.