U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the news about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dropping out of the 2026 gubernatorial race in a succession of blunt statements, referring to the fallout of a massive fraud scandal.

In the midst of political tensions and scandals nationwide, Trump also made broadside attacks on a few high-profile Democratic governors, calling them dishonest and incompetent.

On his social media page, Trump said: 'Minnesota's Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars. I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of 'SLIMEBALLS.' Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota, but others, like Governor Gavin Newscum, JB Pritzker, and Kathy Hochul, have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!'

Walz's sudden withdrawal from the Gubernatorial race

On Monday, Walz raised eyebrows when he announced that he was not going to run in November 2026.

The former Vice President of the 2024 presidential race, Kamala Harris, previously offered the position to the Democrat, claiming that he would not be able to carry out his campaign effectively with the intensifying investigation of fraud.

Walz said that the scandal, which included the claim of up to $9 billion embezzled from social safety net programmes, had become a distraction from his main job.

'Minnesota faces an enormous challenge this year,' Walz said in a statement. 'And I refuse to spend even one minute of 2026 doing anything other than rising to meet the moment. Minnesota has to come first – always,' he added.

Some critics have argued that not enough reforms have been made, although his administration has insisted that they took decisive action such as firing the employees who were engaged in malpractices, prosecuting those who perpetrate such offences and also cutting off those sources of fraudulent funds.

The governor reiterated that he is working on ensuring the Minnesotans are not exposed to criminal elements taking advantage of the state's social safety programmes.

'We've gone to the legislature time and again to get more tools to combat fraud. We've fired people who weren't doing their jobs,' Walz wrote.

'We've seen people go to jail for stealing from our state. We've cut off whole streams of funding, in partnership with the federal government, where we saw widespread criminal activity. We've put new locks on the doors of our remaining programs, and we've hired a new head of program integrity to make sure those locks can't be broken.'

His walkout of the race was regarded as a turn of theatrical twist, considering that he had earlier in September indicated a third-term run.

The reassessment was also reportedly during the holiday season, during which it is alleged that Walz came to the decision that he could no longer fully commit to campaigning and at the same time, handle the blowback created by the scandal.

Fraud scandal and political implication

The scandal that brought about the withdrawal by Walz is the blanket claim of Medicaid and social safety net fraud, which the prosecutors put at an estimated cost of close to $9B.

The theft was allegedly done by Somali groups that purport to offer meal support to children and other social services, and reimbursements were used in the fraudulent claims.

Although the administration of Walz claims to have been taking bold actions, including firing irresponsible employees, initiating criminal prosecutions, and cutting corrupt lines of funding, the critics of the opposition claim that sweeter solutions must be implemented.

'A single taxpayer dollar wasted on fraud is a dollar too much to tolerate,' Walz said. 'And while there's a role to play for everyone – from the legislature to prosecutors to insurance companies to local and county government – the buck stops with me. My administration is taking fast, decisive action to solve this crisis.'

Walz, nevertheless, is determined to proceed with his job as governor, and now the priorities will change to combat the threat of crime and fraud instead of trying to become an elected official.

Trump has been expanding his assaults on Democratic leaders

In the aftermath, Trump went to social media to attack Walz, among other Democratic governors, labelling them as dishonest and incompetent. Trump specifically attacked California Gavin Newsom, Illinois JB Pritzker and even New York Kathy Hochul by claiming that their leadership was just as imperfect.

Trump seems to be making these remarks as a larger approach to moralise Democratic leadership as inefficient and tainted. The content of his posts on social media contained undermining and unfounded statements and personal attacks and was a continuation of confrontational rhetoric directed at Democratic officials.

'We've got Republicans here in the legislature playing hide-and-seek with whistleblowers,' Walz said. 'We've got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into daycare centers and demanding access to our children.'

He further added that Trump is demonising the Somali community and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on.

'It is disgusting. And it is dangerous,' Walz added.

Trump's criticisms were not limited to the general political commentary

On the weekend, Trump had shared a video that implicated Walz in the assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a fact that has been widely dismissed and criticised as false. The children of Hortman made a public request to Trump to take down the post, which was false and inflammatory.

Moreover, Trump has made a habit of attacking Walz directly, even making a scandalous comment in one of his past campaign rallies that Walz is a very stupid and low-IQ governor.

In November of last year, Trump directed a slur at the people with intellectual disabilities towards Walz, and the governor responded vehemently.

Walz is responding with a terse challenge to Trump on his recent assertions, making sarcastic requests that he publish the MRI results, citing Trump himself claiming in a health checkup that his MRI results were perfect.