US President Donald Trump has stepped into the explosive Epstein debate, publicly defending Bill Clinton after newly released Justice Department files resurfaced photographs linking Clinton to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Trump warned that the selective release of Epstein-related material risks destroying the reputations of people who may have committed no wrongdoing.

His comments came days after declassified records reignited political tensions over transparency, accountability and the motives behind the disclosures.

Trump Addresses Epstein Files and Clinton Photos

In the press conference, Trump was questioned about the recently declassified Department of Justice files that include photographs and documents about Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019.

There are multiple photos of Clinton, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell together, casting doubt on their associations.

The unusual tone of Trump's reply attracted attention. As Trump put it, 'Bill Clinton is a big boy, he can handle it.'

He also explained that everyone was well acquainted with Epstein, and that the latter was common in Palm Beach.

Trump pointed out that there were no misconduct claims against him and that he had no legal involvement with Epstein.

'But you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago,' the President said.

'I don't like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown, I don't like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it's a terrible thing,' he added.

Political Battle Behind The Files

The provision to provide Epstein files was fueled by bipartisan legislation, the Epstein Transparency Act, sponsored by Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky. The bill, passed unanimously, required the unredacted publication of Epstein-related documents.

The bill was signed into law by Trump, prompting the release of the files last week and a media frenzy.

Trump had already been dismissive in his response, labelling the files a 'Democratic hoax' and urging his supporters to refuse to listen to the files. When the files were leaked, he changed his tone to suggest they were politically motivated.

The entire affair with Epstein is an attempt to distract from the humongous success the Republican Party has had, he said at Mar-a-Lago.

Demands of Full Transparency and Clinton Response

Angela Urena, a spokesperson for Clinton, reacted fiercely after the release by accusing the Department of Justice of discriminatory leaks aimed at damaging Bill Clinton, but protecting others, including Trump, who has had a previous association with Epstein.

Urena requested that all remaining materials involving Clinton be released immediately, including photographs, transcripts, and notes from the interview.

'Someone or something, is being protected,' the statement reads on X. 'We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.'

Clinton has been questioned about his appearance in photos at Epstein's house, including one that showed Maxwell and a young woman in a pool.

The Clinton camp claims that the release was one of politically motivated smear campaigns, which are meant to destroy his reputation without a single act of wrongdoing.

Clinton made an open demand to disclose all available information and asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to publish all the remaining records about him. His spokesperson said that the Department of Justice favoured some people and implied that the selective disclosure is not in harmony with the values of transparency.

To his opponents, Clinton exposes himself to embarrassment, but that does not mean he is committing any criminal activities, as indicated by the photos and documents.

The scandal, however, remains a thorn in the flesh due to the partisan discourse and constant investigations into the Epstein network.

Unearthed Documents Reopen Old Wounds

The newly unearthed documents have reopened old wounds, prompting people to ask whether there was a limit to the circles of high-profile personalities and Epstein.

The fact that Trump defended Clinton seems to be a case of diverting attention and focusing on the politicisation of the revelations.

More Epstein files have stirred controversies of transparency, justice, and accountability. Some consider the disclosures a need to unveil the truth, while others think they are politically driven leaks aimed at destroying reputations.

Congress and legal professionals have demanded thorough research into Epstein's networks, implying that society should have the right to learn all relevant information. Critics, on the other hand, say that the selective disclosures destroy faith in the justice system.

What Happens Next

Lawmakers and legal observers expect further legal battles over the remaining Epstein files, with renewed pressure on federal authorities to clarify how records are released and why.

For now, the controversy centres less on individual guilt and more on the integrity of the disclosure process itself. As Trump put it, the danger lies not just in what the files reveal, but in what selective exposure leaves unsaid.