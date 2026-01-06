President Donald Trump's aggressive foreign policy manoeuvres have reverberated across the Atlantic, with his renewed push for US control over Greenland sparking concerns about a potential collapse of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The development coincides with escalating tensions in Caracas, where reports of gunfire emerged Monday following the capture of the US forces of the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In response, Denmark's Prime Minister issued a stern warning: any US military action against a NATO ally would signal the end of the alliance. This dual crisis, unfolding in early 2026, underscores the precariousness of international partnerships under Trump's assertive approach.

Trump's Greenland Ambitions Re-emerge

Trump has renewed his calls for the United States to acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns related to Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he disparaged Denmark's defences, suggesting they consist of 'one more dog sledge,' and reiterated, 'We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it.' This statement follows closely on the heels of a US raid in Venezuela, fueling speculation that Greenland could be Trump's next target.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded emphatically, declaring that a US takeover would constitute the dissolution of NATO. 'If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops,' she stated in an interview with TV2. Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens Frederik Nielsen, dismissed the notion as a 'fantasy,' emphasising the importance of respecting international law and fostering cooperation.

The dispute is rooted in historical agreements, including a 1951 defence pact that permits US operations at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland for missile defence and space surveillance. Recent agreements under previous US administrations have expanded military access, though critics argue these arrangements undermine Danish sovereignty.

Caracas Chaos Intensifies Global Tensions

Venezuela experienced unrest on Monday after reports of gunfire near the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. The incident was reportedly linked to a drone sighting and later described by officials as a 'misunderstanding' between rival security factions, which occurred as Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president by parliament. The development followed Saturday's raid by the US Delta Force that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their residence.

Maduro appeared in a New York court on Monday, pleading not guilty to drug trafficking charges. He proclaimed himself a 'kidnapped president' and a 'prisoner of war.' Trump, breaking his silence on the operation, refuted the idea of a war with Venezuela, telling NBC News, 'No, we're not. We're at war with people who sell drugs.' He invoked the Monroe Doctrine, rebranding it the 'Donroe Doctrine,' to assert US hegemony in the Western Hemisphere.

Over a dozen journalists covering pro-Maduro events were detained, with one individual deported, raising significant concerns about press freedom. Maduro's son accused the US of kidnapping and appealed for international solidarity.

Analysts Highlight Risks to Alliances

Foreign policy experts view Trump's rhetoric regarding Greenland as a dangerous extension of his strategy in Venezuela. A CNN analysis noted how the Maduro raid has brought Greenland into the global spotlight, prompting European nations to rally behind Denmark. Frederiksen highlighted unwavering European support and warned of severed security ties established after World War II.

A BBC report detailed Trump's annexation threats, leading Denmark to urge him to 'stop the threats.' Analysts at Bloomberg contend that this approach poses a threat to NATO, potentially fragmenting the alliance amidst escalating competition in the Arctic.

Polling conducted by Reuters and Ipsos reveals divided US public opinion, with approximately one-third approving of the Venezuela operation and stronger support for interim US control evident among Republicans. Meanwhile, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton criticised the sidelining of opposition leader María Corina Machado, telling CNN that it was a 'major mistake'.

Recent Developments Fuel Uncertainty

As of Tuesday, Denmark remains in 'crisis mode,' according to a CNBC report, with Trump hinting at potential action within 'about two months.' Social media is rife with speculation; an X post from the Daily Mail highlighted fears of broader targets, including Colombia and Cuba.

In Venezuela, Trump pledged to rebuild infrastructure, estimating an 18-month timeline before elections, and promised oil firms reimbursement through revenue, as reported by NBC. A classified CIA report is reportedly examining post-Maduro scenarios, amid widespread international condemnation of the raid from figures such as Roger Waters.

Meanwhile, analysts at the Atlantic Council perceive a 'Trump Corollary' linking Venezuela and Greenland, signaling an aggressive US foreign policy agenda. Furthermore, Trump's potential target list reportedly includes Iran and Mexico, among other nations, raising alarms of neo-imperialism. As outlined by Time Magazine, these actions appear to embolden his administration following the capture of Maduro.

This confluence of Arctic ambitions and intervention in Latin America challenges established international norms. With the future of NATO in question and the situation in Caracas remaining volatile, the global community is closely observing President Trump's next moves.