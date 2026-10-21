President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have launched a whistleblower programme offering cash rewards for reporting fraud, but conflicting statements from Trump and the Justice Department have raised questions about how much tipsters could receive.

Trump announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) alongside Vance, who leads the administration's fraud task force, at the White House on Tuesday. The president said he would personally decide who deserved a reward, despite official guidance outlining specific eligibility requirements.

'I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,' Trump said during the Oval Office announcement. 'In other words, I'll determine whether or not the person is deserving, and I'll determine — and I will be very generous, believe me.'

Trump Promises Generous Payouts, Official Rules Say Otherwise

Trump said whistleblowers, including ordinary citizens, could receive 1% of the amount of fraud they report, potentially amounting to billions of dollars in cases involving massive sums. However, according to America.gov/fraud, whistleblowers may receive up to $30,000 if their tips lead to criminal charges, although rewards are discretionary.

Asked by CBS News to clarify the discrepancy, Trump said there was no cap on compensation and that criminal charges were not necessary. Vance joked about the president's explanation, 'That's the answer. I quit while I'm ahead.'

Trump also promised swift payments, saying he would personally decide who receives rewards and how competing claims are resolved, 'You'll get your money immediately, but I'll make the determination. So if two people are fighting over it, maybe they'll split it or maybe whatever, but I'll make that determination.'

What Qualifies for a Reward?

Under the Justice Department's official rules, WHIP awards are discretionary, despite Trump's broader promises of compensation. The programme anticipates awards of $10,000 to $30,000 for qualifying tips that lead to criminal charges in specified areas of fraud. Applicants must voluntarily provide original, truthful, and complete information, cooperate fully with investigators, and meet other eligibility requirements.

WHIP is separate from the False Claims Act, which allows qualifying individuals to bring lawsuits on the government's behalf and potentially receive a share of recoveries. Eligible WHIP participants may also qualify for awards under other government whistleblower programmes. The DOJ's terms and conditions detail the eligibility criteria, submission procedures, and factors governing reward decisions.

Nick Shirley Receives $10,000 as Programme Launches

Nick Shirley, a YouTuber whose video alleged fraud at Minnesota childcare centres, received a reported $10,000 cheque during Tuesday's announcement. Shirley's viral video alleging fraud did not establish that every centre featured was involved in wrongdoing.

The Associated Press reported that inspectors found the centres operating as expected, despite subsequent investigations and federal searches. One woman featured in the video later pleaded guilty to fraud involving inflated reimbursement claims, and the White House confirmed she appeared in the footage.

Whistleblower Advocate Questions Trump's Motives

Naomi Seligman, president of nonprofit Whistleblower Aid, expressed scepticism about the announcement, arguing that Trump had shown greater interest in targeting whistleblowers than protecting them.

'If the president is truly interested in rooting out wrongdoing, Whistleblower Aid invites him to start by examining the violations perpetrated by his own administration, including senior officials,' she said. 'We would happily work with him on this vital accountability effort to help save our democracy.'