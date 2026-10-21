Donald Trump is promising Americans $5,000 checks (around £3,730) if Republicans retain control of Congress in November's midterm elections, but even some of his most loyal supporters are questioning whether the money will ever arrive.

With just two weeks until voters head to the polls on 3 November, the president's latest cash pledge is raising questions about who qualifies, where the money would come from and whether Congress would approve the costly proposal.

Supporters Question $5,000 Checks Before Midterms

At a recent Trump rally in Alaska, supporter Jamie Alvarez questioned whether offering cash ahead of an election was appropriate.

'I don't feel like your vote should be bought. I feel like you should vote for who you feel is going to do the best job,' Alvarez told The Associated Press.

Fellow rallygoer Joseph Eatherton expressed similar uncertainty, saying he was 'not sure if it's necessary.'

Asked whether Trump could deliver the promised payments, Eatherton replied: 'I don't know, and I hate being an armchair quarterback.'

Others remain confident. Lucy Martinez, president of a Republican women's club who attended a Texas rally, said she believed Trump would honour the pledge.

'I think that I will get the $5,000,' Martinez said.

Who Qualifies for Trump's $5,000 Checks?

Trump has proposed giving $5,000 to every adult US citizen if Republicans maintain their majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. However, no formal eligibility rules, income thresholds or payment dates have been announced. Vice President JD Vance has suggested that wealthy Americans could be excluded.

The proposal would cover approximately 245 million adults and cost more than $1.2 trillion (££897.3 billion), according to population estimates.

The White House says funding could come from trade agreements, foreign investment commitments, government stakes in private companies and oil and mineral deals. However, questions remain about how those arrangements would generate sufficient government revenue.

Has Congress Approved Trump's $5,000 Payments?

The proposed Trump dividend has not received congressional approval, and no authorised payment programme currently exists. House Speaker Mike Johnson has acknowledged that Congress would need to approve the spending, despite Trump's suggestion that legislative authorisation might be unnecessary.

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno has said he would introduce legislation, but the administration has not established a funded programme. Economists have also warned that distributing more than $1 trillion could increase the federal deficit and worsen inflation. Even if Republicans win both chambers, the payments would not automatically be issued.

Trump's Previous Cash Promises Raise Questions

The latest pledge follows earlier proposals that never resulted in widespread payments. Trump previously endorsed $2,000 dividends (around £1,500) financed through tariff revenue and payments linked to savings from the Department of Government Efficiency. Neither materialised.

A September AP-NORC poll found that roughly half of registered voters believed Trump did not keep his promises, while approximately two in ten believed he did.

Republican voters were more supportive, although about half said he tried to fulfil promises but could not.

Candidates Avoid Promoting Trump's $5,000 Checks

Despite Trump's confidence, Republican candidates have largely avoided campaigning on the proposed payments. Advertising data tracked by AdImpact suggests Republicans are not promoting the pledge through television or online advertisements. Instead, pro-Democratic groups have used advertisements questioning whether voters will receive the money.

At a Kentucky rally, Trump insisted that Republican victories would put $5,000 into voters' pockets. Meanwhile, supporter Mike Boatman, 58, told AP that he could use the money and believed Trump had delivered on his commitments.

The president has also suggested recipients would have to spend their payments within the United States, although no enforcement mechanism has been announced.