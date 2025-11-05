US President Donald Trump has indicated that the government will not pay any Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing shutdown, contradicting a court filing made by his administration just a day earlier.

On Tuesday, Trump stated that SNAP benefits would only be restored once Democrats agree to pass a stopgap funding bill to end the government shutdown. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed: 'SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous term in office... will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!'

This stance marks a stark departure from previous administrations' handling of food aid during government shutdowns, where benefits continued to be disbursed despite funding gaps.

Legal and Political Tensions Over SNAP Funding

Despite Trump's comments, the administration on Monday informed a Rhode Island federal judge, Jack McConnell, that it would pay about half of the SNAP costs for November. Last Friday, McConnell had instructed the administration to disburse benefits from a contingency fund as soon as possible, and to explore additional federal funds to fully support the programme.

The administration responded on Monday that it would utilise the remaining $4.6 billion (£3.5 billion) in the contingency fund. However, it declined to draw at least $4 billion (£3 billion) from the Child Nutrition Program, which could have been used to fully fund SNAP for November.

The Trump administration also refused to use over $4 billion in contingency funds that Congress had set aside explicitly for SNAP.

Lawyers for plaintiffs in the case challenging the pause on SNAP benefits told McConnell on Tuesday: 'The Court should grant a temporary restraining order and preliminary stay on the ground that Defendants' decision not to provide full SNAP benefits — even though they have funds available to do so and even though switching to partial payments at this late date will cause devastating delay — is arbitrary and capricious.'

White House Claims Compliance Amid Controversy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that the administration is 'fully complying with the court order,' adding that delays in benefit payments are due to the Democrats' 'untenable position'. She explained that the administration is tapping into a contingency fund intended for emergencies, catastrophes, or war, as a last resort.

Leavitt also emphasised that President Trump does not want to rely on these emergency funds in the future, referencing his social media post. She defended the administration's actions, contrasting them with past administrations that continued SNAP disbursements during previous shutdowns.

The Importance of SNAP for Millions

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, supports nearly 42 million Americans—around 12.3% of the population—who have little or no income or assets. The programme, managed by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, provides monthly benefits loaded onto electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, usable at authorised retailers and online stores.

Historically, SNAP has had a significant anti-poverty impact, lifting over 6.6 million people—including 3 million children—above the poverty line before the pandemic. The programme is especially vital during the holiday season, when food banks experience their highest demand.

The Ongoing Battle Over Food Security During the Shutdown

As the shutdown continues, the debate over SNAP funding underscores the broader struggle over social safety nets and government support for vulnerable populations. Critics warn that withholding benefits during a period when food insecurity spikes could have lasting repercussions, particularly for children and low-income families.

While the White House claims compliance with legal orders, questions remain about the long-term impact of the administration's approach on millions of Americans relying on SNAP. The coming days are likely to see increased legal and political battles over the future of food assistance amid ongoing government funding disputes.