Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood smeared across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the gunman and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety and said afterward "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

President Joe Biden, who is set to face Trump in November's deeply polarized election, said the incident was "sick" and added that there was "no place in America for this kind of violence."

"We cannot be like this," Biden said.

As the bangs ran out, Trump, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, grimaced and clutched a hand to his ear, with blood visible on his ear and cheek.

He fell to the floor as Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounding him and escorting him roughly off the stage to a nearby vehicle.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump said on his TruthSocial network within hours, in remarks sure to stoke political tensions already engulfing the United States.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

The US Secret Service said in a statement that the suspected shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally" before being "neutralized" by agents.

It said Trump was "safe and being evaluated" while confirming the death of a spectator while two others were critically injured.

The shooter has not yet been identified.

Trump said in his statement that "I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person of the rally who was killed."

With the attack sending shock waves around the world, Biden said that he hoped to speak to Trump soon.

The shooting happened shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

Signaling the political stakes at play, possible Trump vice presidential pick J.D. Vance quickly blamed Biden's "rhetoric" for the shooting.

The rally descended into panic after shots were heard and screams and shouts rang out.

"Let me get my shoes," Trump was heard saying on microphone, as security agents helped him back to his feet.

He turned back to the crowd and repeatedly raised his fist, as well as mouthing words that weren't immediately discernable, in what is set to become an iconic image.

Agents bundled the tycoon into an SUV, as he once more raised his fist to the crowd.

"We saw a lot of people go down, looking confused. I heard the shots," said John Yeykal from Franklin, Pennsylvania, who was attending his first Trump rally.

Former president Barack Obama said there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell added: "Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics."

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted by quickly endorsing Trump.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, which he owns along with car manufacturer Tesla, as he shared a video of Trump pumping his fist while being escorted away.

The United States has a history of political violence, and presidents, former presidents and candidates have tight security.

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 while riding in his motorcade, and his brother Bobby Kennedy was shot dead in 1968. President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt in 1981.