Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Iranian protesters with a new 'Make Iran Great Again' push, cancelling all meetings with Tehran officials and warning that those responsible for killing demonstrators will 'pay a big price'. The move raises the stakes dramatically as the death toll from anti‑government protests climbs and talk in Washington shifts from sanctions to possible strikes.

'Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS', Trump wrote on Truth Social. He urged demonstrators, 'Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA'. This statement underlines how openly the White House is now backing regime change, with Senator Lindsey Graham sharing a photo of Trump holding a 'Make Iran Great Again' hat next to a pre‑revolution Iranian flag.

Death Toll Sparks Global Outcry

The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Tuesday that at least 2,003 people have died since protests began in late December over Iran's collapsing economy. The figure includes 1,850 protesters, 135 government security personnel and seven bystanders. Among the dead are at least nine children. The unrest, triggered by a currency crash and soaring prices, has spread nationwide over roughly two weeks.

Some estimates are even more alarming. CBS News, citing sources inside Iran, reported fears that between 12,000 and 20,000 people may have died, though those figures cannot be independently verified. The sheer scale of the crackdown has galvanised international criticism and hardened calls in Washington for tougher action.

Trump's Economic and Military Pressure

On Monday, Trump announced a sweeping tariff move aimed at isolating Tehran. 'Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America,' he said, calling the order "final and conclusive'. The move is designed to punish partners who continue trading with Iran and to choke off revenue to the regime.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that airstrikes are among the 'many, many options' under consideration, though she insisted diplomacy remains the administration's 'first option'. Earlier this month, Trump warned Tehran 'we are locked and loaded' if protesters continue to be killed, and reporting in The New York Times indicates the Pentagon has presented him with strike packages that could target Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure.

Tehran's Response and Propaganda Push

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted the situation was 'under total control', blaming Israel and the US for fomenting violence without providing evidence. He said Tehran remains open to 'fair negotiations' but is also 'fully prepared for war', signalling that Iran wants to appear both defiant and reasonable on the world stage.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the demonstrations in a Friday speech broadcast on state television. 'The Islamic Republic will not back down in the face of vandals' seeking to 'please' Trump, he said.

State television on Monday aired pro-government rallies in Tehran's Revolution Square, with crowds waving Iranian flags and chanting 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel'. The broadcaster described the gathering as an 'Iranian uprising against American-Zionist terrorism'.

Internet Blackout and International Reaction

Iranian authorities cut off internet and phone connections last Thursday, making it difficult to verify information coming out of the country. The blackout has disrupted hospitals, pharmacies, banks and businesses. Some Iranians have gained limited access through Starlink, with reports suggesting the subscription service became free after negotiations between Starlink officials and the US government.

Several European countries summoned Iranian ambassadors to protest the crackdown. The Netherlands, Spain, Finland, Germany and France all condemned Tehran's use of force. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicted during a visit to India that 'we are now witnessing the last days and weeks of this regime'.

What Comes Next

Trump's national security team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, met Tuesday morning to discuss Iran options. Trump did not attend the meeting. The brazen US seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend has sharpened speculation that Iran could be Trump's next target, with analysts noting parallels between the two situations.

The protests, which began over economic grievances including soaring prices and currency collapse, have morphed into the largest anti-government demonstrations Iran has seen in years, with protesters chanting 'Death to the Dictator' in reference to Khamenei and calling for regime change.