US President Donald Trump claimed perfect scores on three cognitive tests during a campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, on Monday, 19 October.

He said he was asked to identify a giraffe, though that example differs from the standard cognitive assessment recorded in his White House medical reports.

Trump was campaigning for Republican Senator Roger Marshall ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Five days earlier, at a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, Trump had described himself as a genius while discussing a five-word memory exercise.

The president's renewed defence of his test results took up several minutes of a speech meant to boost Marshall's re-election prospects. He also accused journalists of misrepresenting his performance.

Donald Trump's Giraffe Question and What Medical Records Show

Trump complained that journalists highlighted the easiest parts of cognitive tests while overlooking more demanding questions. Describing an animal-identification exercise, he listed a lion, bear, snake and giraffe before asking, 'which one's the giraffe?'

'I got a perfect score. I got it three times,' he told supporters, according to the transcript of his Kansas speech.

Trump on Cognitive Test: One of the questions is like 49 triple it. Divide by 3. Double that. Subtract 400. Add 293. And divide by 7. What's your number now? I got it. My uncle was the smartest scientist in the history of MIT. pic.twitter.com/Yp0DXKawxN — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2026

Trump claimed an unnamed doctor told him he had never seen anyone achieve perfect scores twice in 30 years of administering assessments. That reported conversation has not been independently confirmed.

Public medical documentation, however, records perfect scores. In a memorandum dated 29 May 2026, White House physician Sean Barbabella reported that Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA.

The examination took place on 26 May at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The May report described Trump's cognitive function as within normal limits. It did not provide a question-by-question account of the assessment.

A White House report from April 2025 also recorded 30 out of 30. In January 2018, presidential physician Ronny Jackson disclosed the same result. These three official disclosures support the existence of perfect scores, although they do not establish every detail of Trump's account of his testing history.

The MoCA screens aspects of cognition including memory, attention, language and visuospatial ability. It is not an intelligence test, and a single score does not provide a comprehensive assessment of someone's medical fitness.

The animal example also merits qualification. The standard MoCA naming exercise depicts a lion, rhinoceros, and camel, not the four-animal question Trump described. The published medical summaries do not list every question administered, leaving the giraffe anecdote unverified rather than disproved.

Trump went on to describe an arithmetic task starting with 49 and involving multiplication, division and subtraction. He said he had answered it correctly, but publicly released medical records do not identify that exercise.

He then mentioned his uncle, John G. Trump, an electrical engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His uncle received the National Medal of Science in 1983. Trump's claim that he was MIT's smartest scientist was a personal assessment, not an established ranking.

Donald Trump's Comments Draw Criticism as Kansas Senate Race Tightens

Clips of the giraffe remarks circulated on social media after the rally. Journalist Mehdi Hasan was reported to have written on X on Tuesday, 20 October, 'Insanity. He has the nuclear codes.'

Hasan's response criticised Trump's public remarks, not a clinical assessment. The exchange does not establish a cognitive disorder or heightened danger involving nuclear weapons.

Marshall, meanwhile, faces a competitive re-election challenge from Democrat Adam Hamilton, a United Methodist pastor. Hamilton has attracted Republican support, including endorsements from former Kansas governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves.

Ahead of Trump's appearance, Hamilton welcomed the visit while appealing to voters who had previously supported the president. Trump urged the Kansas audience to imagine he was running for office and to vote for Marshall and other Republicans.

The speech lasted more than an hour and a half and protesters interrupted it. Trump is scheduled to campaign at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, 22 October, continuing his campaign appearances before the midterms.