The Florida Panthers celebrated their back-to-back wins of the Stanley Cup, and what was supposed to be an honour for them at the White House turned out to be something else.

During a time of celebration and political swagger, US President Donald Trump took the visit of the Florida Panthers to the White House to boast his administration's immigration enforcement raids in Minnesota, as protests and legal challenges escalated.

Honoring another Championship season at the White House. pic.twitter.com/xs26cBmqDL — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 16, 2026

A White House courtesy call goes politically awry

When the Florida Panthers hockey team was invited over to the White House on Thursday for winning the Stanley Cup, Trump took the opportunity to emphasise what he termed as his achievement in cracking down on crime as a result of illegal immigration.

'What's going on in Minnesota, we're taking out some of the worst criminals in the world, who are being taken out of our country,' Trump said when the hockey team gathered behind him. 'Murderers, drug dealers. We have the best crime numbers we've ever had,' he added

These remarks by the president attracted both positive and negative responses. They overtook the sports hoopla with political speech that appealed to his supporters and scared pundits.

His statements happened against the backdrop of a charged setting of continuing immigration enforcement in Minnesota, which has elicited protests, lawsuits, and claims of federal overreach.

But they were recognised, right?

It was the second consecutive Stanley Cup that the Florida Panthers were celebrating and had a courtesy visit at the White House during which Trump complimented them on their 'aura of winning.'

'It's an honor to welcome to the White House the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers,' Trump said. 'Unbelievable team. Unbelievable athletes and players. These men are responsible for the greatest feats in franchise history,' he added.

The team became the tenth franchise ever to win consecutive Cups, which was even more extraordinary, considering that they started every series of playoffs on the road.

They set an NHL record of 10 road wins and made the final by an unbelievable margin of 255 minutes and 49 seconds of game time.

The players have also been around the historical rooms of the White House before the ceremony.

'You get to do a second time, so you know what to expect,' Aleksander Barkov told NHL. 'You know all of the rooms. It's still an amazing feeling to come here and see everything and see Mr. President and everything,' he added.

Buildup of tensions in Minnesota over immigration enforcement

The circumstances in Minnesota grew more volatile as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under the instructions of Trump, initiated an outbreak of immigration enforcement activities throughout the state.

More than 2,000 arrests have been made since December 2025, and federal agents have raided communities, which caused outrage in the community.

Critics characterise these acts as violent, poorly organised, and damaging to the structure of local societies.

It escalated following the shooting incident of Renee Good, after an ICE agent shot the 37-year-old mother of three. The event, which happened, was preceded by multiple protests and claims of the use of excessive force.

Will Trump invoke the Insurrection Act?

Trump warned in a series of posts to social media and in public statements that he would use the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy the military and suppress what he termed as professional agitators and insurrectionists that were destabilising law-enforcement operations.

Trump posted on Truth Social that unless the corrupt politicians of Minnesota comply with the law and prevent the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking ICE agents.

'If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,' he wrote on social media.

Angst-filled meeting of exultation and crisis

With the Florida Panthers celebrating victory in Washington, Minnesota cooled the political climate at the time with anger and uncertainty.

The contrast between the visit to the White House by a sports team and the crisis highlights the extent of the polarisation of the issue of immigration enforcement in the country.

To a large number of Minnesotans, the turn of events is a bitter reminder of how much a fine line exists between law enforcement, community trust, and civil rights.