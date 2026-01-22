During the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump claimed that Canada should be 'grateful' to the 'freebies' it receives from the US, at a time of increased geopolitical tension in the world, and with the recent remarks of the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, that the world is in 'rupture.'

Trump's rant on Canada and US-Canada relations

Trump threw shade at Canada for being too dependent on the US and that Ottawa is enjoying the kindness of America without the thankfulness to this favoured nation.

'Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful, also, but they're not,' Trump said.

'I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. Canada lives by the United States. Remember that, Mark, next time you make your statements,' he added.

Trump stated that Canada is a country that lives by the US and implied that the recent speech of Prime Minister Carney was not too grateful. This clash highlights the persistent tension between the U.S-Canada relations, which have shifted to finding more ways to diversify their trade unions amidst uncertainties.

Trump's comments were also topped off by a snipe attack on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that he was the one to renegotiate. He described the deal as irrelevant on a visit to a car plant in Michigan, and this indicates that the US. cannot even see itself as a country reliant on Canadian trade.

Canada is aggressively pursuing new economic alliances, especially with China and India, to ensure that the country does not depend much on its neighbour to the south.

A geopolitical 'rupture' warning by Prime Minister Carney

Trump's tirades came after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a worsening world order. Carney emphasised that the international institutions are weakening and demanded that middle powers come together against the emerging hegemons in a bid to upset the status quo.

'Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu. Great powers can afford to go it alone. They have the market size, the military capacity, the leverage to dictate terms,' Carney said.

'Middle powers do not,' he continued.

This warning by Carney is an indication of a larger worry among the global leaders on the weakness of international cooperation. His statements followed the Trump statements closely and showed the opposing views of the world leadership and order.

Although Trump seems to be using a more unilateral approach, Canada and other middle powers are proposing multilateral cooperation to manoeuvre around a geopolitical upheaval.

'We should not mourn it,' Carney said. 'Nostalgia is not a strategy.'

Response and global context of Canada

International Trade Minister of Canada, Maninder Sidhu, reacted by insisting on the diversification of the trade portfolio in Canada.

'When you talk about the Americans, they'll always remain important to Canada. Our geography is not going to change,' he remarked.

China is currently its second-largest trading partner, and India is the third-largest trading partner.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford described Trump's statements as disappointing but typical. Ford highlighted that the rhetoric of Trump has carried the threat of Greenland, Canada, and even NATO allies, which resulted to instability in the world.

'Over the last few days, we have watched as president Trump has threatened Greenland, he has threatened Canada and he has threatened Nato allies,' Ford said. 'President Trump remains relentless in his campaign to create a more unstable unsafe and uncertain world. There has never been a more important time for Team Canada to stay united.'

Another social media post made by Trump that showed the U.S. flag over Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela was also criticised by Ford, and he termed it as unacceptable and an indicator of tensions brewing up.

Greenland (again) and military expenses by Trump

To further increase the pressure, Trump again hinted at his highly divisive desire to buy Greenland, and he proposed to install his missile defence system in the Golden Dome there.

He asserted that this system also would protect Canada, even though there was no official support of Canada or concern of even taking part in such schemes. This suggestion has been received with doubt and fear of increasing military interest and a conflict of interests.