US President Donald Trump's recent remarks have increased speculation concerning the intentions of the US on Greenland.

In a briefing at the White House, Trump did not indicate the extent he would go to purchase the Danish territory but indicated only that, 'You'll find out.'

His dodging follows the continuous press reports that the administration was also considering the case of buying Greenland, which would have had serious geopolitical consequences.

According to analysts, the choices that the US can take towards acquiring its neighbouring countries are restricted to buying Greenland from Denmark, lobbying referendums to the Danish government, or the use of military power - the last being an option that has serious consequences regarding diplomatic stability.

Is NATO under strain?

Trump's statements also put the future of NATO in doubt.

He pointed out that the power of the alliance is pegged on US leadership and resources and that NATO could only be as strong as the US lets it be.

'I've made it so much better, so much stronger. It's so good now. Nato is so much stronger. When I came here, we had a weak Nato. They were a nothing Nato. Whether you like it or not, it's only as good as we are. If Nato doesn't have us, Nato is not very strong," Trump said in a press briefing.

The president boasted of having made massive enhancement of the capabilities of NATO, saying that the alliance is more than ever before. The remarks imply that he wants to have a greater say in the running of NATO, which may come at the cost of collective decision-making.

'I think that we will work something out where Nato is going to be very happy and where we're going to be very happy. But we need it for security purposes. We need it for national security and even world security,' he told reporters.

Trump refused to give a commitment to the allies of NATO that he would uphold the alliance despite the rhetoric. He gave hints that his measures on Greenland, a territory of Danish was possible to help NATO, but he did not give direct guarantees.

His concern over national and world security was accompanied by hollow threats of reciprocal contentment in any negotiations that might occur in the future. This will lead impact on leaders in Europe who depend on the unity of NATO to defend themselves as a collective when a threat arises.

Foreign policy and international politics

Trump's remarks were only hours before his appearance at the World Economic Summit in Davos, where world leaders expected him to express his view on trade and security.

Trump had previously stated that he had a good phone call with the NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, regarding Greenland, but denied European fears regarding US tariffs being a negotiation measure.

He told them that he would be able to retaliate against whatever Europe could do on their part and that he could counter it by meeting it, and that a solution could be reached in the next few days in Davos.

The US-Europe trade has entered a turbulent phase due to the threats of Trump to charge tariffs to European countries that do not support his plans to claim Greenland.

'See, anything they do with us, I'll just meet it. All I have to do is meet it and it's gonna go ricocheting backward. But we're not looking at that. We'll probably be able to work something out, possibly even during the next few days in Davos,' Trump said.

The EU leaders were outraged as they feared that the growing trade wrangles might affect the decades of collaboration in NATO. The US Supreme Court has not been left out of the controversy as it considers whether the tariffs that is applied as leverage in foreign policy can be done legally.

Trump revealed that he would use something else in case the court ruled against him as he liked to take swift and unilateral actions.

Trump also made the claim of diplomatic success which involved him saying that he had been able to settle eight wars which the critics rejected as being an exaggeration.

He also made it a point of releasing press statements that he succeeded in his military exploits because of his efforts in winning the Nobel Peace Prize and this became such that such a move by Norway to refuse him the award was construed as a political affront.

In a message to the prime minister of Norway, he threatened to remove his attention in his peace work arguing that the Nobel committee was biased. These statements underscore the politicking of the foreign policy style of Trump that is diplomatic and provocative at the same time.