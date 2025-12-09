Donald Trump has launched a blistering early-morning attack on the US Supreme Court, claiming that any move to weaken his sweeping tariff regime would leave America 'financially defenceless' and pose the 'biggest threat in history to United States national security'.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform released shortly after dawn on Tuesday, the US president warned that a potential negative ruling on tariffs by the court could undo what he hailed as one of the cornerstone achievements of his presidency.

'Because of tariffs, easily and quickly applied, our national security has been greatly enhanced, and we have become the financially strongest country, by far, anywhere in the world,' Trump wrote. 'Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!'

In a second post, Trump dramatically escalated his rhetoric, declaring: 'The biggest threat in history to United States national security would be a negative decision on tariffs by the US Supreme Court. We would be financially defenceless.'

He also pointed to growing international support for aggressive trade barriers, adding: 'Now Europe is going to tariffs against China, as they already do against others. We would not be allowed to do what others already do!'

Tariff Battle Meets Courtroom Tensions

The president's comments come amid intense legal scrutiny surrounding the scope of executive authority to impose tariffs, with the Supreme Court expected to weigh in on challenges that could restrict or overturn aspects of Trump's trade agenda.

Tariffs have become a defining feature of Trump's second-term economic strategy, particularly targeting Chinese imports that the White House claims are undercutting US manufacturing through state subsidies, alleged currency manipulation and lower labour standards.

Supporters argue the measures have rebalanced global trade and fortified American supply chains, while critics warn they risk distorting markets and pushing up costs for consumers.

Trump's social-media outburst underscores the growing tension between the White House and the judiciary, with the president framing any court intervention as an attack on US economic sovereignty.

Europe Takes a Harder Line on China

Trump's claim that Europe is moving in the same direction as Washington is rooted in mounting unease among EU leaders over trade imbalances with Beijing.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after a visit to China, warned the bloc's economic position was unsustainable.

'If they do not react, we Europeans will be forced, in the coming months, to take strong measures and de-cooperate, following the example of the United States – for instance, by imposing tariffs on Chinese products,' Macron said.

Macron described the situation as a 'question of life and death for European industry', amid figures showing China had posted a world-record £790 billion ($1 trillion) trade surplus, driven by exports ranging from high-end electronics to textiles.

With US tariffs squeezing access to American markets, Beijing has diverted exports to other regions, including Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Trade data shows China's exports rose 5.4 per cent over the first 11 months of 2025, while imports fell 0.6 per cent, widening the trade imbalance.

Growing Global Pushback

Several EU states have already begun tightening import controls. France, Italy and Poland supported new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, though the measures were opposed by Germany.

The European Union has also implemented 50 per cent tariffs on foreign steel imports above quota levels to protect domestic industry from low-cost competition, particularly Chinese producers, who dominate the global steel market.

The United States has enforced similar protections for its own steel industry, shielding domestic manufacturers from undercutting by cheap imports.

Trump first imposed major tariffs on China in 2018 following investigations into unfair trade practices, including intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers.

In his second term, he escalated duties even further, briefly imposing charges exceeding 100 per cent of import value before a negotiated truce reduced tariffs to around 50 per cent, still far above historic norms.

Treasury and Allies Echo Trump

Earlier this year, the US Treasury Department warned in a report to Congress that China's economy was built on an 'unsustainable model' reliant on industrial subsidies and export overcapacity that harms global markets.

The report said China must rebalance towards domestic consumption or risk deepening the 'negative spillovers' affecting its trading partners.

Treasury officials also criticised Beijing's 'non-market policies', noting that large-scale subsidies have contributed to destabilising overproduction in key sectors.

Trump Defiant as Pressure Mounts

Other countries beyond Europe and the US have voiced growing alarm over the impact of Chinese exports. Governments in Mexico, India and Brazil have cited harm to local manufacturing sectors, with investigations under way into alleged steel dumping and textile market disruption.

As the Supreme Court faces pressure to rule on tariff authority, Trump remains unmoved, continuing to frame trade barriers as both an economic shield and a national security necessity.

By portraying the court's potential intervention as an existential threat, the president has raised the stakes of the legal battle, ensuring America's trade war abroad is now mirrored by a growing confrontation at home.