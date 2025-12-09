For more than 30 years, Democrats have watched Texas remain stubbornly red at the statewide level.

Now, in a bold new gamble fuelled by Donald Trump fatigue and deep divisions within the Republican Party, they are daring to believe that the Lone Star State could finally be ripe for a political upset.

That hope has been ignited by the launch of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's US Senate bid, a move that has jolted the Democratic primary and revived talk of the party's long-elusive dream of flipping a Texas Senate seat.

The two-term congresswoman from Dallas announced her candidacy on Monday just ahead of the state's filing deadline, setting her sights on unseating veteran GOP senator John Cornyn.

'There are a lot of people who said, "You've got to stay in the House. We need our voice,"' Crockett told supporters as she unveiled her campaign. 'And I understand. But what we need is a bigger voice.'

Standing beneath her campaign slogan 'Texas Tough', Crockett positioned herself as the Democrat best placed to energise turnout and attract a frustrated electorate, vowing to build what she described as 'a strong multi-racial, multi-generational coalition' while focusing on soaring living costs and holding Trump accountable.

Democrats Chase a Longshot

Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas since the early 1990s, yet party strategists see next year's Senate race as their most promising opportunity in decades.

Cornyn is battling an increasingly turbulent Republican primary against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and GOP Representative Wesley Hunt, raising hopes among Democrats that a fractured conservative vote could open the door to a general election upset. The party must gain four seats nationally to retake control of the Senate.

The memory of Beto O'Rourke's near-miss in 2018, when he came within two points of toppling Ted Cruz, is once again fuelling optimism among Democratic activists.

Tune in for my first national TV interview as your US Senate candidate at 10pm CT on Laura Coates Live on CNN. pic.twitter.com/bTwtBAsJS1 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) December 9, 2025

A Shake-Up in the Democratic Race

Crockett's entry into the contest has quickly reshaped the Democratic field. Former congressman Colin Allred, who was previously running for the Senate, dropped out on Monday and announced plans to seek a deep-blue House seat instead, saying he feared a drawn-out Democratic primary and runoff would leave the party divided heading into the general election.

That now leaves Crockett facing just one main primary rival: state representative James Talarico, who gained national attention earlier this year when he joined fellow lawmakers in fleeing the state to protest GOP redistricting.

If no candidate secures more than 50 per cent of the vote in the March 3 primary, the top two will advance to a runoff on May 26.

Texas Democratic Party chairman Kendall Scudder has dismissed concerns that a contested primary could hurt the party.

'If contested primaries were bad, Republicans would have lost this state decades ago,' he said. 'In a state with such dismal voter turnout, the best money we can spend is encouraging Democrats to show up.'

Name Recognition and Political Fire

Crockett enters the race with a rising national profile, built on her outspoken criticism of Trump and high-profile clashes with Republican lawmakers.

But that notoriety may prove to be a double-edged sword in a state where moderate suburban voters have long decided elections.

Republicans have already begun framing her as too extreme for Texas. Cornyn had previously goaded her into running, joking on social media: 'Run Jasmine, run!'

His campaign has now escalated attacks, branding Crockett as representative of the 'far-left fringe' and criticising a string of past comments, including her remarks on immigration enforcement, her controversial nickname for wheelchair-bound Governor Greg Abbott, and pointed barbs aimed at congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Cornyn responded to her candidacy by calling her 'radical, theatrical and ineffective', insisting she would be an easy opponent in a general election.

Paxton weighed in even more sharply, labelling her 'Crazy Jasmine Crockett' and predicting defeat in November.

Crockett's Counterpunch

Crockett has brushed off the insults and turned her fire towards Cornyn himself, portraying the senator as weak and beholden to Trump.

'Sadly enough, we all know that Senator John Cornyn does not have the guts to stand up to Trump,' she told supporters. 'But I can tell you who does. I do.'

She has claimed internal polling places her strongly in both the primary and the general election, although figures have not been released publicly.

Can the 'Red State Dream' Become Reality?

Crockett also brings financial muscle to the race. Her House campaign account holds £3.7 million ($4.6 million), funds that can be transferred directly into her Senate effort, while rival Talarico raised £5 million ($6.3 million) in his most recent fundraising quarter.

Strategists say her biggest challenge remains translating her popularity in urban Dallas to the vast swathes of suburban and rural Texas that historically resist Democrats.

'She's quick-witted and a real firebrand,' said Democratic strategist Joel Montfort. 'But the challenge is convincing other parts of the state to embrace what she brings.'

For now, Democrats are daring to dream again in Texas. Whether Crockett's bold bid represents the breakthrough moment they have waited decades for – or just another chapter in the state's stubborn Republican dominance – remains to be seen.