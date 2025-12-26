US President Donald Trump has ignited fresh controversy with a Christmas message that was anything but festive.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump sent his greetings to all, including, quite specifically, the numerous 'Sleazebags' who befriended Jeffrey Epstein, brought him packages of money, visited his Island, attended his parties, and believed he was the best man in the world.

In language typical of his online persona, Trump warned those figures to 'enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas', reviving debate over Epstein's elite connections and Trump's own efforts to distance himself from the case.

'Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.'

The So-Called Sleazebags Who Used To Love Epstein

Over the past few months, news ravaged like wildfire over people who publicly liked or engaged with Epstein as hypocrites and opportunists.

Trump further continued, 'When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife 'Republican,' Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam - and had nothing to do with 'TRUMP.'

Critics argue that many only disowned him after his arrest, raising questions about opportunism and accountability.

Trump's message tapped into that anger, portraying Epstein's former admirers as hypocrites motivated by self-preservation rather than remorse.

Shifting The Blame And Political Spin

Trump continues to dissociate from the Epstein case and blames the Democratic Party.

The scandal does not go as far as individual reputations. It has turned into a field of political blame, too. Trump, who had a documented history of mingling with Epstein, including a well-known photo of him with the financier, as well as claims that they were friends, has been in the spotlight.

In his post, Trump also folded the Epstein scandal into his broader political narrative, accusing Democrats of hypocrisy and reviving claims of a 'witch hunt'. He suggested that further revelations would expose political opponents, comparing the situation to investigations he has long dismissed as hoaxes.

This framing reflects Trump's consistent strategy of turning controversy into partisan confrontation, even when addressing a subject as sensitive as Epstein's crimes.

A Scandal That Refuses to Fade

Epstein's case remains a symbol of how wealth and influence can shield wrongdoing, at least temporarily. Trump's latest comments show how the scandal continues to be weaponised politically, even during moments traditionally associated with unity.

As debates over accountability, transparency and power persist, Trump's warning-laced Christmas message serves as another reminder that Epstein's shadow still looms large over American public life.