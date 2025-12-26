There aren't many names that cause as much trouble in the shady world of politics and scandal as those in the newly released files of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. A lot of people were busy with holiday celebrations, but a set of papers that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released on Christmas Eve 2025 has caused a stir on social media.

The staggered release came after the DOJ missed a congressionally mandated deadline of 19 December 2025, set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bipartisan law President Trump signed in November 2025 requiring all unclassified records to be released within 30 days.

The latest batch released on 24 December included roughly 30,000 documents, though the DOJ announced it still has approximately one million additional documents requiring legal review, with officials saying completion could take 'a few more weeks.'

The papers make a lot of troubling claims that haven't been proven yet, which have once again brought the former president's relationship with the convicted sex trafficker into the news.​

The most chilling claim involves a purported incident from 1984, involving the alleged murder of a newborn baby. According to the files, an unnamed individual—identifying as a victim of Epstein's trafficking ring—submitted a complaint to the FBI in August 2020.

However, the FBI intake form is dated 3 March 2020, not August. In this statement, the complainant alleged that they were a 13-year-old girl at the time they were being trafficked by Epstein and an uncle.​

The report details a horrific scene on a yacht in Mona Lake, Michigan, where the victim's uncle allegedly murdered her infant daughter and disposed of the body in the water. The alleged incident occurred between May and September 1984, according to the victim's account.

The victim claimed she had been a pregnant 13-year-old during this period and that her newborn was killed 'because I gave birth to her while in the middle of this sex trafficking ordeal.' The woman specifically sought a follow-up with an NYPD detective she had previously spoken to, claiming she had called him days before the alleged infanticide about her sex trafficking situation.​

Chilling Infanticide Allegations: Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

The documents, specifically file EFTA00025010, list Donald Trump as a witness to this alleged crime. Crucially, the file does not allege that the former president participated in the murder itself, but rather that he was present when it occurred. Trump is named as a witness only; nowhere in the DOJ files do federal law enforcement agents or prosecutors indicate that Trump was suspected of wrongdoing or investigation.​

The victim claimed she had been trafficked to various high-profile individuals, asserting that Trump 'participated regularly in paying money' to coerce her into sexual acts during that period. The filing provides a specific location for the alleged incident, originating from Mona Lake, Michigan, and occurring between May and September 1984. The complaint was submitted to the FBI on 3 March 2020, four months before the 2020 presidential election.​

Journalist David Shuster was among the first to flag the specific document, highlighting the 1985 timeframe and the 'heinous' nature of the claims. In reality, the document references incidents from 1984, not 1985.

The online reaction was swift and visceral. Political commentators, including the prominent voice Supertanskiii, noted that the world's most powerful men have long been suspected of the most 'heinous' acts, including child abuse and murder.​

For many on the internet, the document served as a grim reminder of the dark secrets that have surrounded the Epstein circle for decades. The controversy also coincided with the release of another disputed file—a letter purportedly sent by Epstein to convicted doctor Larry Nassar in 2019, claiming Trump 'shares our love of young, nubile girls,' which the DOJ has already suggested is a forgery.

The DOJ explicitly confirmed on 24 December that this letter is 'FAKE,' stating that the FBI verified its fraudulent nature. The letter was presented as evidence of the unreliability of raw, unvetted tips contained within the Epstein files, noting that 'just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual.'​

DOJ Dismisses 'Sensationalist' Claims: Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Even though people are angry about it, the Department of Justice has quickly tried to distance itself from the truth of the claims. The DOJ released an unusual formal statement unequivocally defending the president, stating:

'Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.'​

Officials made it clear that the release of these papers was not an endorsement of their contents, but rather a matter of legal transparency. The DOJ further stated: 'Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims.'

The DOJ said that the August 2020 submission's timing, which was just three months before the presidential election and decades after the alleged event, made it 'unfounded.'​

Federal law enforcement agents and prosecutors have maintained that there is no evidence to suggest Trump was involved in any wrongdoing regarding the alleged incident.

One unidentified federal prosecutor did note in a 2020 email that Trump had flown on Epstein's private jet 'many more times than previously has been reported,' including over a time period when Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's top confidante who was ultimately convicted on five federal counts of sex trafficking and abuse, was being investigated for criminal activity.

However, this observation does not suggest Trump was suspected of crimes. Attorney General Pam Bondi has stood by the decision to release the files while cautioning that they include raw, unvetted tips that FBI protocols require the department to record, regardless of their truth.​

The strange and dark nature of the baby story, on the other hand, has helped it stay popular for a long time. People are very interested in the 'Epstein List,' and congressional Democrats have raised serious questions about Trump's relationship with Epstein based on the documents, whilst Republican Trump signed the transparency law after initially opposing it.

There may be more crimes that haven't been found yet. This means that even tips from years ago that haven't been verified are being looked at very closely.​

As the political cycle for 2024–2025 continues to move forward, these ghost-like figures from the past—Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein—are still linked by a paper trail that the public isn't ready to ignore yet. A bipartisan group of senators has called for an independent audit of the DOJ's handling of the document release, expressing frustration over missed deadlines and incomplete transparency.

Representative Thomas Massie (Republican, Kentucky) and Representative Ro Khanna (Democrat, California), both principal architects of the transparency law, have stated they will 'continue to keep the pressure on' the DOJ to complete the full release and have threatened contempt proceedings if the law is further violated.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked that the DOJ's staggered release 'only proves' Trump engaged in a 'massive coverup,' whilst the White House defended Attorney General Bondi's management. The DOJ may think the case is over, but the public opinion court is still very much open.​

As the legal and political fallout from the Epstein files continues to unfold, the tension between official dismissals and public suspicion remains high. The Trump administration has faced criticism from both Democrats and survivors' advocates for the delayed release and inadequate communication about the documents.

Meanwhile, some 700,000 documents remained unreleased as of late December, with officials expecting the full disclosure to extend into the new year, months beyond the congressionally mandated deadline.

Whether these documents lead to further investigations or remain classified as 'sensationalist' tips, they underscore the enduring public demand for transparency regarding the world's most powerful figures.​