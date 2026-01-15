Europe is confronting a dangerous escalation after US President Donald Trump reignited his controversial bid to acquire Greenland, prompting Russia to issue a nuclear World War 3 warning and forcing European nations to mobilise troops across the Arctic.

The confrontation, rooted in Trump's insistence that Greenland is vital for US national security, has triggered alarm in Denmark and other NATO capitals, where leaders fear the dispute could fracture alliances and destabilise the region at a time of mounting global tension.

Russia's Nuclear Warning

Russia has issued threats in response to Trump's Greenland ambitions. Dmitry Rogozin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, claimed that the US president plans to station intercontinental missiles under Greenland's ice sheets, which he warned could mark 'the beginning of the end of the world.'

Rogozin accused Trump of seeking nuclear superiority over Russia and China, warning that such a move would destabilise global security. His remarks, widely circulated in Russian media, underline Moscow's growing alarm over US ambitions in the Arctic.

Europe Mobilises Troops

In response to Trump's threats, European nations have begun deploying forces to Greenland. France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden confirmed troop movements to the Arctic island following urgent talks with Denmark and the US. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 'the first French military elements are already en route, the Independent reported.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly also considering sending British troops to Greenland, though questions remain about the UK's military capacity to sustain such deployments.

Denmark, which governs Greenland as a semi-autonomous territory, urged European allies to prepare for 'unprecedented risks' amid intensifying rhetoric from Trump.

Denmark's Dilemma

Greenland's strategic importance lies in its vast mineral resources and location in the Arctic, a region increasingly contested by Russia and China. Trump has repeatedly insisted that US control of Greenland is vital for national security, describing the island as essential for positioning nuclear forces.

Denmark, however, has resisted US overtures. High-level talks in Washington revealed a 'fundamental disagreement' between Trump and Danish officials over Greenland's future. After meeting US officials, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed Trump's stated desire to 'conquer Greenland,' sparking alarm across NATO.

NATO Concerns

NATO leaders fear Trump's bid to take over Greenland could destabilise the alliance. Analysts warn that if the US attempts unilateral control, European allies may fracture in their response.

Phys.org noted that Trump's Greenland plan could 'lead to the break-up of the NATO alliance' as allies weigh their commitments against US demands.

Analysts Warn of Escalation

Frank Rose, a former US assistant secretary of state, told The Independent that Trump's actions could undermine US defence and alienate allies.

Ian Bond of the Centre for European Reform has similarly warned that escalating tensions without diplomatic channels increases the risk of miscalculation.

Future Risks

Trump's Greenland push has triggered a dangerous mix of nuclear threats and military mobilisation. Russia's warnings of 'end of the world' scenarios, combined with Europe's troop deployments, highlight the fragility of Arctic security.

For millions across Europe and the Arctic, the stakes are rising. The confrontation underscores the urgent need for diplomacy, yet as Moscow hardens its stance and Trump presses forward, the path ahead appears increasingly perilous.