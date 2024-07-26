In a strategic move this July, Trung Nguyen Legend has launched new café spaces in the United States and China, continuing its mission to spread Vietnamese coffee and culture globally.

This expansion solidifies the group's ongoing success in penetrating major international markets, including the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Dubai, France, and various countries across Asia, and Europe. Trung Nguyen Legend's growth showcases Vietnam's emergence as a global coffee powerhouse.

New Expansions

On July 18 and July 25, 2024, Trung Nguyen Legend Group inaugurated two new Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee World locations in San Jose, California. These openings mark the first of their kind in the US, bringing the total number of Trung Nguyen Legend cafés in the country, to four.

The new cafés, located at 909 Story Road, Unit 100, and 1631 East Capitol Expressway, Unit 107, are strategically positioned in bustling areas of San Jose, known for their vibrant cultural, commercial, and business activities. These locations have quickly attracted a significant number of American patrons and international tourists eager to experience and explore Vietnamese coffee culture.

Designed as a space for cultural coffee artistic coffee, where the essence of the world's three representative coffee civilizations converges, the Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee World brings American coffee lovers a special coffee space with a strong imprint of Vietnamese culture and the three coffee civilizations of Ottoman, Roman, and Thiền (Meditation).

For the first time, coffee lovers in the US can experience the full range of Trung Nguyen Legend coffee products, tools, equipment, and unique coffee appreciation styles following the three coffee civilizations of Ottoman, Roman, and Thiền.

Notably, Thiền Coffee, a cultural and artistic coffee product created by Trung Nguyen Legend, is being introduced to coffee lovers in the US for the first time, providing a completely new and unique experience.

Trung Nguyen Legend also continues to impress with a menu of Vietnamese-style phin (drip filter) brewed coffee, cà phê sữa đá (iced milk coffee), and creative espresso-based drinks like Latte, Mocha, Cappuccino, and Americano, using 100% Robusta coffee beans from the coffee capital of Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam.

Alongside expanding its presence in the United States and in the $1 trillion Chinese market, in July 2024, Trung Nguyen Legend also consecutively opened two new spaces in Shanghai, bringing the total number of Trung Nguyen Legend coffee shops in China to 12, concentrated in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Dongguan.

In its nearly two years of presence in China, Trung Nguyen Legend coffee shops have brought strong imprints of Vietnamese coffee culture and unique coffee experience styles, becoming a favourite destination that attracts many customers.

Trung Nguyen Legend is now making efforts to implement the goal of developing nearly 130 shops in China in 2024, marking the beginning of a long-term plan for 1,000 shops in this market. Additionally, in September 2024, Trung Nguyen Legend will expand its cafe model to Australia and Canada and continue to promote the plan to open 100 spaces in the United States, as well as other countries such as Japan, South Korea, Dubai, France, Southeast Asia, Asia, and Europe.

Vietnam's No. 1 Coffee Brand Making Efforts To Conquer The Global Market

Along with the continuous efforts to open new coffee shops in the leading international markets, more than 300 Trung Nguyen, G7, and Trung Nguyen Legend products produced from the world's best Robusta beans from Buon Ma Thuot of the Trung Nguyen Legend Group are always beloved in more than 100 countries and territories. They are continuously witnessing strong growth in leading economies such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Dubai, France, and countries in Southeast Asia, Asia, and Europe.

In the US, G7, Trung Nguyen, and Trung Nguyen Legend products are present in the Costco supermarket chain, nearly 100% of Asian supermarkets in the US, and various online sales channels such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Say Weee. The efforts to promote trade, expand the distribution system, and establish strategic partnerships in the US are also continuously being strengthened.

Trung Nguyen Legend Group has 15 importers, 300 secondary distributors, 30,000 offline sales points, and thousands of online stores on platforms like JD, Amazon, Taobao.com, Tmall.com, and Century Mart. The Chinese market has had over 15 million regular users of G7 coffee.

Trung Nguyen Legend accelerates the development of the US and Chinese markets

In 2023, Trung Nguyen Legend officially opened its second international office in South Korea (after China). In addition to collaborating with online sales channels such as Coupang - the largest retailer on the South Korean e-commerce platform, and retail chains like Lotte Mart, Homeplus, Emart, and Hanaromart supermarkets, Trung Nguyen Legend has also developed an official sales channel in South Korea (https://g7coffee.co.kr).

Trung Nguyen Legend's coffee products are also sold at nearly 100% of major retail chains in other countries, such as Costco, Walmart, Carrefour, Auchan (Russia), Woolworth (Australia), Loblaws (Canada), and Lotus (Thailand).

Enhancing the cultural value of Vietnamese coffee and the world's finest Robusta beans from Buon Ma Thuot, Trung Nguyen Legend's coffee products have received the love and support of international consumers, continuously ranking high on various international rankings: Top 5 most beloved and best-selling coffee brands on online channels in South Korea; Top 13 most beloved instant coffee brands in China, Top 20 best-selling instant coffee products on Amazon, and more.

According to Discovery, Trung Nguyen Legend is a leader in the Vietnamese caffeine revolution, transforming Vietnamese coffee from a common beverage into a lifestyle. The brand is expanding its unique and culturally rich coffee shops in the US, China, and soon in Japan, South Korea, Dubai, France, and other countries in Southeast Asia, Asia, and Europe. With rapid global growth, Trung Nguyen Legend is dedicated to making Vietnamese coffee and its culture known worldwide. Their goal is to ensure that when people think of coffee, they think of Vietnam.