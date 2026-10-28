The contact you have known for a decade may have something an AI developer cannot obtain from the company's website: a record of how the business actually works.

That record could include support cases, project decisions or internal knowledge accumulated through years of operations. Its potential usefulness depends on the context it preserves and the rights attached to it. A folder of documents is not automatically an AI dataset. A business with a substantial, well-understood operating history may nevertheless have a licensing opportunity worth assessing.

For accountants, business brokers, technology advisers and other people close to company owners, that creates a new subject for an existing relationship.

The Commercial Role of the Introduction

The SourceX company introduction program offers eligible referral partners 25% of the compensation SourceX actually pays a qualifying referred company. The standard reward is capped at US$100,000 cumulatively per company, subject to eligibility, signed terms and payment conditions.

The calculation base matters. It is the actual supplier payout, excluding separately itemised taxes and expense reimbursements. It is not a percentage of a buyer's budget or SourceX's revenue.

For illustration, a US$160,000 actual supplier payout would produce a US$40,000 reward at the standard rate if all conditions were met. That is an example of the formula, not a forecast of transaction size or earnings.

The reward is paid separately by SourceX and does not reduce the company's agreed supplier compensation. That is a useful detail to explain when disclosing your commercial interest to a business owner.

Why Ordinary Business Records Enter an AI Discussion

A company policy can explain what employees should do. A connected work history may show what they did when a case failed to follow the policy's simplest example.

In an illustrative business service workflow, a customer request might require a clarification, a manager's approval and a change to an account. The final message does not reveal the whole process. A reviewer may need the earlier context and the resulting system state to understand whether the task was completed properly.

This is one reason AI training and evaluation discussions extend beyond polished documents. Different buyers may need different evidence: task instructions, examples of decisions, permitted records of actions or outcomes against which to assess a system.

No particular collection is valuable merely because it is large. Missing context, unclear rights or unsuitable content can make a proposed dataset impractical. Qualification is a substantive part of the transaction.

What UK and International Advisers Should Check

SourceX's referral materials identify the UK as an eligible source-company market where at least 90% of the company's data is in English. The programme also looks for at least 50 full-time employees at peak, excluding contractors, and an authorised decision-maker.

The geographic rules apply to the referred business. A partner's own location is a separate question and must be supported by the programme. A UK adviser introducing an overseas company should check that company's location against the current sourcing criteria.

Professional duties also matter. An accountant, lawyer or other licensed adviser should establish whether they can accept a referral fee and what disclosures or permissions their role requires. An introduction should preserve the trust that makes the relationship useful in the first place.

An employer's policies or a client's engagement terms may also limit outside compensation. Resolve those questions before presenting a reward as available to you.

A Clear Process Protects the Relationship

The first contact can be brief. Explain the category of opportunity, disclose the potential referral interest and ask whether the company wants an introduction. Do not send records to prove that the company has data.

The SourceX data licensing process describes how a company can explore fit before agreeing a defined scope and licence. Rights review, preparation and release approval belong in that process. Supplier agreements may include significant duration and exclusivity provisions, which the company should evaluate before signing.

New referral partners need account approval and the required signed channel partner agreement before submitting introductions. The first valid qualifying introduction is credited under the attribution rules; duplicate companies and pre-existing relationships can be excluded.

That rewards a well-documented introduction. It does not justify rushing a company into sharing information or accepting terms.

Keep the Timing as Clear as the Headline

A meeting or signature alone does not trigger payment. Rewards depend on the qualifying supplier compensation actually being paid and the other stated conditions, including buyer acceptance, cleared buyer payment, finance approval and partner payment and tax details.

The programme's published timetable is tied to validated approval and completed dataset handoff, with the remaining conditions also required. Advisers should read those terms before deciding whether the expected effort suits their business.

For the right relationship, the next step can still be simple. Identify a company whose operating history you understand. Confirm who can authorise a discussion. Ask whether they would welcome an introduction.

You may already have the relationship that gets the conversation started.

About the Founder

Noah Loul is a four-time founder and the founder of SourceX, helping businesses monetise their proprietary data autonomously for AI training and development. His ambition is to build the world's largest data infrastructure, powering today's AI and tomorrow's superintelligence.