The wrongful-death case surrounding Tyler Skaggs ended abruptly on Friday, just as jurors were closing in on a verdict that could have reshaped the legal exposure of the Los Angeles Angels. After more than four years of litigation and 31 days of testimony, the Skaggs family and the Angels reached a settlement during jury deliberations, stopping the trial at a critical moment.

Jurors had already begun a third day of deliberations when the agreement was announced in court. Although the settlement amount was not disclosed, the timing offered a rare glimpse into how close the panel was to delivering a potentially massive financial award.

Jury Deliberations Triggered the Late Settlement

The case took a decisive turn earlier in the week when jurors asked to hear testimony again from economic experts about Skaggs' projected future earnings. Legal observers viewed the request as a strong signal that the jury had already concluded the Angels bore at least partial responsibility for the pitcher's death.

Jurors also asked whether they were responsible for determining punitive damages, further raising the stakes. Those questions suggested the panel was moving beyond liability and focusing on how much the Angels might owe Skaggs' widow and parents.

Jury Had Agreed on a Figure Near $100 Million

After the settlement was announced, jury foreman Richard Chung revealed the panel had agreed in principle to award the Skaggs family roughly $100 million (around £74.7 million) before being instructed to stop deliberating.

The breakdown discussed by jurors included tens of millions in economic damages tied to lost earnings, additional compensation for emotional distress, and a possible punitive component.

That internal agreement provides rare insight into how the jury viewed the evidence and why both sides ultimately chose to avoid the uncertainty of a final verdict.

How Much the Settlement Amount Might Be

While the final settlement figure remains confidential, it is likely to fall within a substantial range. As cited by LA Times, experts for the Skaggs family testified that the left-handed pitcher could have earned more than $100 million had his career continued, while experts for the Angels argued his future income would have been closer to $30 million.

Given the jury's reported position and the risks of appeal, legal analysts believe the settlement was significant, even if it came in below what jurors were prepared to award.

Central Issue Was Angels' Negligence

At the heart of the case was whether the Angels were negligent in supervising team employee Eric Kay, who supplied Skaggs with an illicit pain pill laced with fentanyl. Kay is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for his role in Skaggs' death.

Jurors were tasked with deciding whether the Angels knew or should have known about Kay's drug use and distribution, and whether the organisation failed to follow its own policies and Major League Baseball protocols.

Apportioning Responsibility

During closing arguments, lawyers debated how responsibility should be divided among the Angels, Kay and Skaggs himself. Jurors were working through a detailed verdict form that required them to assess negligence, causation and damages step by step.

Chung later said the panel was close to finalising its apportionment of fault when deliberations were halted, with a majority believing the Angels carried the largest share of responsibility.

Emotional Moment in Courtroom

When the judge announced the settlement, Skaggs' widow Carli Skaggs and his parents embraced their legal team as jurors were dismissed. The agreement brought an end to a case that exposed uncomfortable questions about drug culture, oversight and accountability within professional sports.

Although the exact settlement amount may never become public, the jury's disclosures ensure the Tyler Skaggs case will continue to draw attention, both for what was decided and for what nearly became one of the largest wrongful-death verdicts in baseball history.