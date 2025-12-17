FIFA has bowed to pressure after weeks of criticism over soaring ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup. The governing body has introduced a new low-cost tier, offering seats at £45 ($60) for loyal fans.

The decision marks a rare climbdown, following widespread backlash over costs and FIFA's political ties with US President Donald Trump. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from fan groups, politicians and supporters online.

FIFA Announces Reduced Pricing

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, FIFA announced that some fans will be able to purchase seats for approximately £45 ($60) for the final, instead of paying approximately £3,130 ($4,185).

AP News reported that between 400 to 750 tickets per team will be available under what FIFA is now calling a 'Supporter Entry Tier' category. Additionally, ESPN reported that these tickets will be distributed through national federations, which will decide how to allocate them to loyal fans who have attended previous home and away games. FIFA said that national federations 'are requested to ensure that these tickets are specifically allocated to loyal fans who are closely connected to their national teams.'

The 2026 World Cup will be staged across 16 host cities, including 11 NFL stadiums in the United States, two venues in Canada and three in Mexico.

FIFA has not disclosed the reason for the sudden change in pricing, only saying that the lower prices are 'designed to further support travelling fans following their national teams across the tournament.'

Fans Groups Respond To Ticket Slash

Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which represents grassroots fan groups, said that the limited price cut was a 'tactic' to ease global backlash. The group said, 'This shows that FIFA's ticketing policy is not set in stone, was decided in a rush and without proper consultation – including with FIFA's own member associations.'

FSE added: 'Based on the allocations publicly available, this would mean that at best a few hundred fans per match and team would be lucky enough to take advantage of the US$60 prices, while the vast majority would still have to pay extortionate prices, way higher than at any tournament before.'

The group also criticised FIFA for being unable to accommodate and make provisions for supporters with disabilities or their companions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed FSE's sentiments, welcoming the announcement but urging FIFA to go further.

I welcome FIFA's announcement of some lower priced supporters tickets.



But as someone who used to save up for England tickets, I encourage FIFA to do more to make tickets more affordable so that the World Cup doesn't lose touch with the genuine supporters who make the game so… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 16, 2025

The Prime Minister wrote on X, 'I welcome FIFA's announcement of some lower-priced supporters' tickets. But as someone who used to save up for England tickets, I encourage FIFA to do more to make tickets more affordable so that the World Cup doesn't lose touch with the genuine supporters who make the game so special.'

Fans React Online

Supporters voiced frustration on social media. One fan wrote, 'So nothing actually justified that insane price tag. They tried it, got backlash, and suddenly $60 was fine. Imagine if people never reacted and simply complied.'

Another wrote, 'Finally caved to the backlash, huh? $60 is better than nothing, but still feels like damage control 😂.'

A third added, 'From $4k to $60?? That's not a discount, it's an apology.'

From $4,185 to $60 isn’t a “discount” — it’s a public confession. FIFA really thought football fans were luxury-brand customers, then remembered it’s a working-class religion, not a billionaire flex. Funny how “global passion” suddenly matters only after tickets stop selling.… — itachi lal gupta (@moringaleaves69) December 16, 2025

What was FIFA thinking on the first place selling tickets for $4, 185 we knew normal tickets should even be less than $60…. Soccer is not like an expensive music concert. They should stop smoking cow-dung 🤔 — Boogie Harry__ / King Of Love And Foreplay (@BoogieHarrySA) December 16, 2025

Trump Awarded With A 'Peace Prize'

On 5 December 2025, during the World Cup draw in Washington, DC, FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded US President Donald Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

The move drew global criticism, given Infantino's close ties to the Trump administration. Trump, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize, had been widely expected to receive the newly created FIFA prize.

Infantino praised Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and said he believed Trump should have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

As reported by AP News, Infantino presented a medal to the US president, describing it as '[a] beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go.' A certificate was also handed to Trump, recognising him for promoting peace and unity around the world.

Furthermore, the FIFA president said, 'You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your actions, for what you have achieved in your own way.'