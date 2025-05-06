Just a decade after going card cashless, Uber is turning the tables in Britain.

The ride-hailing behemoth has rolled out an 18-month pilot where consumers can now pay for their journeys in cash. A big change that has opened a few very relevant questions in its train: How will the new process function? And perhaps more importantly, what do the drivers think? Will they accept it as an option or stick with payments made online?

The company, which runs its business through its smartphone app, said it was seeking to increase users' access to transport.

Uber Brings Back Cash: A U-Turn in How We Pay for Rides

Consequently, an 18-month pilot programme conducted in select urban areas will now be available throughout Britain, excluding the capital city. Uber's initial test in Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, and Stoke indicated that certain riders favoured using physical money to cover their journey costs.

Absolute win from @Uber on allowing cash payments. I will use Uber alot more now. Cash is King, Cash is Freedom, Cash is Privacy. pic.twitter.com/iMNSM1XcUj — TheLastEnglishMan🇬🇧 (@EndangeredBrit) May 4, 2025

This new payment choice will appear within the app, yet drivers can choose not to take bills and coins if they cannot give back change or have concerns about their well-being while holding cash.

If drivers fail to return any excess funds, Uber will credit the rider's account within the application.

How the Cash Pilot Works And Why It Matters Now

This development follows the Treasury Committee's observation that increasing businesses and services are declining cash transactions.

The Committee with members drawn from various political parties, cautioned that the nation could evolve into a 'two-tier society' if this issue isn't addressed, potentially isolating vulnerable individuals from public areas.

'We believe that movement should be accessible to everyone, so following successful pilots in some UK cities over the last 18 months, we have decided to give passengers outside of London the option to pay for trips with cash,' a spokesman for Uber said.

Ron Delnevo, who leads the Payment Choice Alliance, told BBC that Uber's choice 'demonstrates that they now believe in the future of cash in the UK.' He urged the Government to take additional action by enacting legislation mandating that shops and services must accept cash payments.

A Win for Payment Freedom or a Step Back?

The Treasury Select Committee last week advised public to keep physical money at home in preparation for potential cyberattacks and power outages. The Committee proposed this significant suggestion, expressing concern about the increasing trend of moving away from coins and paper currency.

Members of Parliament suggested that businesses should be legally required to accept physical currency to prevent the UK from unintentionally becoming a society where cash is no longer used.

According to research by the ATM Network Link released last year, half of all shoppers had recently visited a place that either refused or discouraged the use of cash.

'Approximately 20% encountered this situation in a cafe, eatery, or while paying for parking, and 10% on public transport or in a bar.'

Individuals in vulnerable situations who depend on cash, such as older adults, those with learning difficulties, and survivors of domestic abuse, informed the Committee that they are compelled to pay higher prices for necessary items and services due to the shrinking number of establishments that accept cash.

Echoes Of Caution

The Committee proposed that the Government might advise households to keep some cash on hand in a nationwide crisis. 'In discharging its responsibility for national security and resilience, HM Treasury must consider the value of physical cash in emergency preparedness,' the report said.

'This may include recommending that cash is held by individuals in case of emergency, and considering what role cash distribution might play in a severe payment systems outage.'

While the potential benefits for riders are clear, the success of this cash payment trial will largely hinge on Uber drivers' willingness to participate. Early reactions on online forums offer a glimpse into their perspectives and potential reservations.

'Can't Be Arsed With Coins': Drivers Push Back on the Rollout

On the UberUK subreddit, a user initiated a discussion titled 'Cash journeys live?' mentioning, 'Had the emails and messages about cash journeys going live 1st May (NW region), but last time I looked, there was no opt-out switch in the preferences.'

The original poster added that they were not working on that particular day and couldn't confirm if the feature was active. 'It's now there in Preferences, I've just opted out,' one Reddit member responded.

'Just seen it,' another user chimed in. 'Also opted out - can't be arsed with the hassle carrying enough change and the security issues with carrying cash.' 'Add into that the convoluted way of giving change as Uber 'credit', which is going to cause no end of misunderstandings and arguments.'

In a different discussion thread titled, 'UK Uber Drivers: Will You Opt Out of Accepting Cash Payments?,' drivers in the UK shared comparable feelings. One Reddit user stated emphatically, 'If it ever comes to London. Definitely not.'

'Card only Cba carrying cash messing with coins etc, will just slow the process down although it will probably rarely happen where someone wants to pay cash,' another user said.

Based on these online discussions, while Uber aims to broaden payment options for riders across Britain, many drivers are expressing reservations about accepting cash, concerns around the practicalities of managing change and potential safety issues associated with carrying cash influence their decisions.