For years, passengers have shared horror stories about unsettling encounters during rides with Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare services. Some of these experiences have ended in harassment or even sexual assault. Now, criminology and psychology expert Dannah Eve is raising the alarm about a seemingly harmless gesture that could put riders at risk.

Eve, who shares safety tips primarily for women through her social media channels, has amassed more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 739,000 on TikTok. Her message is clear: 'Do not accept anything from your Uber, Lyft or rideshare driver. No water, no mints, no snacks – nothing.'

'Even If It's Sealed – Don't Take It'

'Yes, not even if it's sealed and looks like it's never been opened,' Eve emphasises in one of her viral videos. While she acknowledges that '99.999% of drivers are just being nice and trying to get a good review,' she says the risk still isn't worth it. 'I've unfortunately heard way too many horror stories, and in today's world, it's not worth the risk.'

She adds that it's understandable to feel pressured to accept an item out of politeness, but urges: 'Politely decline and never ingest anything. There are, unfortunately, very bad people out there, and remember – your safety comes before anybody else's feelings.'

Stay Alert and Stay Safe

Eve also cautions passengers to avoid distractions: 'Stay off your phone, head up and be aware of what's going on. Be aware of the direction you're heading in.'

She notes that many attackers wait for a moment when the passenger is distracted to act. 'I always say: a distracted person is an easy target – don't be one.'

The Alarming Statistics Behind the Advice

Eve's warnings are backed by sobering data. According to Helping Survivors, between 2017 and 2020, there were more than 9,700 reports of sexual misconduct involving rideshare drivers in the United States. These incidents ranged from unwanted touching to rape.

Uber's own safety report reveals that between 2020 and 2022, the company recorded 2,717 such incidents – a 22% decline compared to the previous reporting period. While Uber notes these cases represent just 0.0001% of total rides, or about 1 in 700,000 trips, the figures remain deeply concerning.

The problem isn't limited to sexual assault. Uber also reported 75 fatalities over the six-year span of its safety reports – incidents tied to physical assaults and even attempted murders during rides.

These statistics highlight the critical importance of basic precautions. As Eve's advice suggests, small steps like declining a bottle of water or keeping your head up could be enough to avoid becoming a target – or worse.