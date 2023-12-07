The Defence AI Centre (DAIC), in collaboration with the business community's Chief Disruptor, orchestrated a groundbreaking event aimed at fostering collaboration between the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and various sectors of industry and academia.

Dubbed the DAIC Connect, the event proved to be a pivotal platform for igniting partnerships and advancing the understanding of AI's role in defence strategies.

Taking place amidst an atmosphere teeming with innovation and networking, representatives from diverse backgrounds congregated at the event. The primary objective was clear – to comprehensively grasp the current landscape of the AI market and forge robust connections between the MOD and industry players.

The collaborative spirit underlying this initiative aligns with the goal of expediting innovation while fortifying the UK's AI ecosystem, thereby bestowing a strategic advantage upon the defence sector.

Notably, the majority of attendees from the industry segment were from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), some of whom had not previously engaged with the MOD. Throughout the event, these participants interacted extensively with senior figures and representatives spanning various defence divisions.

Eleven pioneering companies were afforded the opportunity to present succinct ten-minute pitches, elucidating how their AI projects could augment both present and future defence capabilities. Engaging in Q&A sessions following these presentations allowed for a deeper exploration of product capabilities, inviting observations and valuable feedback from the audience.

Beyond the presentations, a dedicated networking zone served as a focal point for knowledge exchange and discourse. Six sponsoring companies, alongside DAIC, Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and Defence Equipment & Support Digital (DE&S Digital) from the MOD, hosted exhibition stands.

This setting facilitated open discussions delving into the nuances of AI innovation, shedding light on both breakthroughs and hurdles encountered during the developmental and adaptive phases.

The event commenced with an opening address delivered by Charlie Forte, the MOD Chief Information Officer. Forte highlighted the criticality of cultivating a dynamic and inclusive rapport with a diverse spectrum of industry partners.

He emphasised that transformative solutions emerge from such partnerships, subsequently benefiting end-users. Forte expressed delight in inaugurating the DAIC Connect and commended the extensive representation from multifarious companies and MOD teams.

Cdre Rachel Singleton RN, Head of DAIC, echoed the sentiments of enthusiasm and collaboration prevalent throughout the event. She highlighted the significance of gatherings like DAIC Connect in uniting individuals from across the AI ecosystem, pooling expertise to harness AI's potential in addressing defence challenges effectively.

Dina Kakaras, Head of Commercial X, shed light on her team's endeavours to expedite the acquisition of innovative military capabilities. Kakaras stressed the importance of embracing risk and initiating smaller endeavours while underscoring the pivotal role SMEs play in driving innovation within the field.

Concluding the event, speeches by Director of Defence Innovation John Ridge and Director of Strategy and Military Digitalisation, Defence Digital, Air Vice-Marshal David Arthurton, stressed the need for collaborative efforts between defence and industry to foster innovation.

Ridge stressed the evolution of innovation into what he coined as 'Innovation 2.0', building upon previous strides to further enhance defence capabilities. Arthurton emphasised trust as a cornerstone in rallying stakeholders towards a collective journey.

Paul Jones, VP of UK Business Development at CrateDB, praised the event's success, affirming CrateDB's pride in being part of the inaugural DAIC Connect. He hailed it as a unique platform where the MOD's leading AI teams presented the latest challenges and opportunities, generating immense enthusiasm and interest among participants.

The DAIC Connect event stood as a testament to the power of collaboration, laying a foundation for future innovation in defence by bridging the gap between diverse sectors and consolidating efforts toward leveraging AI's potential.