David Walliams, former Britain's Got Talent judge, has ignited public backlash after repeatedly mimicking Nazi salutes during the taping of a Christmas special for the BBC panel show Would I Lie to You?. The episode, filmed at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire in early June 2025, left audience members visibly shocked and led the BBC to condemn his actions as 'unacceptable and offensive'.

Outrage Erupts at Pinewood Studios

The incident occurred during a live recording attended by a full studio audience. Witnesses reported audible gasps as Walliams responded to a story shared by panellist Helen George — about injuring her arm from excessive waving on a dance tour — by imitating the motion and exaggerating it into a Nazi salute.

Despite host Rob Brydon reportedly warning Walliams that the show airs in a family-friendly time slot, the comedian repeated the gesture and made a flippant comment that appeared to make light of historical atrocities. The moment sparked immediate discomfort in the room and ignited furious debate online.

BBC and Producers Condemn the Act

In a statement issued shortly after the taping, the BBC said: 'The behaviour in question was unacceptable and does not align with the values of our programming.'

Production company Zeppotron confirmed that the offending footage would be removed and would never be broadcast, adding that they regretted subjecting audience members and staff to the offensive display.

Viewer Reactions: 'Shocking and Tone-Deaf'

Audience members described a wave of unease that swept through the room following the salute. Social media soon reflected this discomfort, with one viewer writing on X (formerly Twitter): 'Totally jarring and unnecessary. We came to laugh, not be insulted.' Another posted: 'Disappointed but not surprised, given his history.'

The act has been widely criticised as tone-deaf, particularly at a time when antisemitism and hate crimes are on the rise in the UK and across Europe. Campaigners have stressed that gestures invoking fascist imagery are not just offensive — they can be genuinely harmful.

Not Walliams' First Controversy

This is not Walliams' first public scandal. In 2022, he departed Britain's Got Talent after leaked recordings revealed him making derogatory comments about contestants. He later filed and reportedly settled a lawsuit against the show's producers over the unauthorised use of private conversations.

Now 52, Walliams has yet to issue a public statement about the Nazi salute incident. His silence has only fuelled criticism, with many questioning whether he will face further consequences.

What This Means for British Comedy

The controversy has reignited a broader cultural conversation about the boundaries of comedy. As audiences demand greater accountability from public figures, many believe Walliams' actions reflect a larger issue: the outdated tolerance of 'edgy' humour that relies on shock value over substance.

'Symbols like the Nazi salute aren't punchlines — they're reminders of some of the darkest moments in human history,' said a spokesperson for a Holocaust education group in London. 'Jokes that trivialise them risk normalising hate.'

What Happens Next?

While the BBC has not yet announced formal sanctions against Walliams, its swift condemnation signals that the issue is being taken seriously. It remains to be seen whether the presenter will be invited back for future programming, but public sentiment could influence that decision.

For many, the incident goes beyond one poorly judged moment. It raises a fundamental question: can audiences trust broadcasters to uphold ethical standards in an era where cultural awareness is no longer optional but essential?