The crypto market is heating up again, and Uptober is living up to its name. Bitcoin has smashed through the $108,000 (£82,000) mark, reigniting bullish momentum after weeks of uncertainty.

The surge has lifted market sentiment across digital assets, but behind the excitement, a quiet rotation is underway.

As Bitcoin dominates headlines, seasoned investors are shifting their gaze toward Ethereum, XRP and Solana, hinting that a fresh altcoin season may be on the horizon.

Bitcoin's Uptober Comeback

Bitcoin's rally has been steady and strong, with bulls reclaiming key levels above $107,500 (£81,500) and $108,000 (£82,000). After dipping to around $103,500 (£78,500) earlier this week, BTC rebounded sharply, breaking through a bearish trend line and moving above the 100-hourly simple moving average.

Immediate resistance now sits near $109,500 (£83,000), with the next hurdle at $111,250 (£84,300). Technical indicators suggest further upside in the short term: the hourly MACD is accelerating in positive territory, while the RSI has risen above 50, signalling growing market strength.

Analysts, however, caution that the rebound could face resistance. If Bitcoin slips below $108,000 (£82,000), key support levels lie at $106,500 (£80,800) and $105,500 (£80,000), with the main floor remaining at $103,500 (£78,500). For now, optimism dominates as Uptober reclaims its reputation as one of the most bullish months in crypto.

Ethereum Whales Make Big Moves

While Bitcoin reclaims dominance, Ethereum whales are quietly positioning themselves. Over the past week, major holders have accumulated more than 26,000 ETH, worth roughly $106 million (£80 million), reflecting renewed confidence in Ethereum's long-term potential.

On-chain data reveals these whales are not just buying the dip but also diversifying into emerging altcoins such as PayDax (PDP).

Analysts believe this is a calculated strategy, with some early-stage altcoins projected to outperform Ethereum by more than 5,000% if current patterns persist.

Ethereum has stabilised near $4,000 (£3,040), supported by strong investor sentiment despite ongoing volatility. The combination of accumulation and diversification suggests institutional players are quietly preparing for a broader altcoin rally.

Traders Rotate Toward XRP and Solana

In the options market, sentiment is shifting rapidly. Data from Amberdata shows risk reversals — a key measure of bullish or bearish bias — have turned positive for XRP and Solana across all major expiries through year-end. This means traders are paying a premium for call options, signalling growing optimism.

Bitcoin's risk reversals remain negative through 2026, while Ethereum's outlook is mixed: mildly bearish until December, then turning positive next year.

After the dramatic October 10 crash that wiped out over $20 billion (£15 billion) in leveraged positions, traders appear to be repositioning. XRP has stabilised near $2.40 (£1.83) and could test $2.72 (£2.08), while Solana has rebounded from $188 (£144) after plunging from $220 (£168). Renewed call-option demand suggests traders expect these altcoins to lead the next breakout phase.

Altcoin Momentum Builds

Rising appetite for altcoins shows investors are hunting for higher returns beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Data from Deribit confirms growing open interest in XRP and Solana options, indicating capital rotation toward mid-cap assets.

Analysts still urge caution. Smaller tokens such as XRP and SOL tend to have thinner liquidity, making price swings more unpredictable. Even so, the broader shift in sentiment is clear: Uptober has rekindled optimism, and traders are once again chasing opportunities beyond Bitcoin.

With whales accumulating, traders rotating into altcoins, and technical indicators flashing green, the market's next question is not whether Bitcoin will keep rising — but which altcoin will break out next.