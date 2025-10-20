Apple Inc. has seen a notable surge in its share price following the release of the iPhone 17, with early sales figures from the United States and China exceeding expectations.

The tech giant's stock (NASDAQ: AAPL) rallied sharply this week, buoyed by reports that the new smartphone series has outsold its predecessor by a significant margin in its first ten days on the market.

According to CNBC, the iPhone 17 series has outperformed the iPhone 16 by 14% in early sales across both regions, signalling strong consumer demand and renewed confidence in Apple's product strategy. Analysts believe this momentum could carry into the company's upcoming earnings report, scheduled for 30 October.

Record Growth Since Pandemic Era

Apple's performance marks its most substantial growth surge since the pandemic, with Wall Street taking notice. As reported by Aktiencheck, the company is experiencing explosive sales velocity, driven by robust demand from supply chain partners and wireless carriers.

The Cupertino-based firm is now approaching valuation levels not seen since its pandemic-era highs, prompting speculation about whether it can sustain this trajectory amid global economic uncertainty and rising trade tensions between the US and China.

China and US Lead the Charge

The iPhone 17's success in China is particularly noteworthy, given the competitive landscape and regulatory pressures facing Western tech firms in the region. A report from Bloomberg confirmed that sales of the base model iPhone 17 nearly doubled in China compared to the iPhone 16 during the same launch window.

In the US, Apple continues to dominate the premium smartphone market, with early adopters praising the device's upgraded camera system, improved battery life, and enhanced AI capabilities. The company's ability to maintain strong brand loyalty and deliver incremental innovation appears to be paying off.

Investor Sentiment Turns Bullish

The surge in sales has translated into bullish sentiment among investors. Market analysts are revising their forecasts upward, with some suggesting that Apple could post record quarterly revenue if the trend continues. The company's stock rose more than 5% in the past week, reflecting optimism about its near-term prospects.

As noted, the iPhone 17's performance has far outpaced that of the iPhone 16, reinforcing Apple's reputation for delivering consistent commercial success with each new release.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the positive outlook, Apple faces several challenges that could temper its momentum. Geopolitical tensions between the US and China remain a concern, particularly around trade policy and data privacy regulations. Additionally, supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures could impact production costs and consumer spending.

Apple's upcoming earnings call will be closely watched for guidance on how the company plans to navigate these headwinds. Investors will be looking for clarity on international sales performance, margin expectations, and future product launches.

Looking Forward

With the iPhone 17 off to a strong start, Apple appears well-positioned to capitalise on its brand strength and technological leadership. The company's ability to drive growth in both mature and emerging markets underscores its resilience and strategic agility.

As the holiday season approaches, Apple's performance will serve as a bellwether for the broader tech sector. If current trends hold, the iPhone 17 could become one of the most successful launches in the company's history, and a key driver of shareholder value.