McDonald's UK is going global with its latest offerings to bring new flavors to its local customers. The famous fast food restaurant announced that for a limited time, favorite food items from different countries are coming to its British stores starting 22 October 2025.

McDonald's UK is dropping the 'World Menu Heist' in a few days, and as per the Daily Record, locals can expect to find 17 new items on the menu. The restaurant is inviting the Brits to 'steal the taste' from the mouth-watering food items from around the world.

What's on the Special Global Menu?

The company said the unique concept of adding globally inspired dishes to its menu in the UK aims to give customers a different experience by allowing them to try the bestselling items that are only available in McDonald's restaurants overseas. Through the 'World Menu Heist,' diners will be able to taste global flavors without leaving the country.

The dishes are popular, but this is the first time that they are being offered in the McDonald's UK outlets. For a limited time, favorites from Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, Poland, and more are landing in the country. The chain promises bold flavors that are sure to capture the palate of the local diners.

The first confirmed items consist of eight menu items, including the Maple BBQ & Bacon Double Quarter Pounder from Canada, Pineapple McSpicy from Australia, Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets with garlic soy mayonnaise dip from Japan, McShaker Fries from Poland, and Mac & Cheese Triangles from the United Arab Emirates. For dessert, there are two offerings: Choco Caramel Pie from Indonesia, Chocolate or Caramel Pretzel McFlurry from Malaysia, and Sakura x Sprite from Japan.

Thank you @McDonaldsUK for inviting me down to the World Menu Heist last night. I got to try everything on the menu. My favourite was the sour cream and black pepper fries and the pineapple McSpicy 😍 pic.twitter.com/nTTB15hSFG — Damien O'Brien (@DamienMagician) October 18, 2025

Prices of 'World of Menu Heist' Items in the UK

As posted on Metro UK, the Canadian quarter-pounder burger will cost £7.69 a la carte and £9.99 as part of a meal, while the Australian chicken sandwich is priced at £6.29 a la carte and £7.99 in a meal. Customers can have Japan's favorite McNuggets for £4.99 (6 pieces), £5.99 (9 pieces), £6.99 for a 6-piece meal, £7.79 for a 9-piece meal, and it is also available in a 20-piece sharebox that costs £8.29.

Poland's McShaker Fries is available in medium for £2.19 and £2.99 for large. UAE's Mac & Cheese Triangles cost £2.79 for solo and £7.09 for a sharebox. Indonesia's Choco Caramel Pie dessert is £2.39, and Malaysia's McFlurry is £1.89 for the mini size and £2.49 for regular. Finally, Japan's refreshing carbonated drink is £2.29.

McDonald's UK's World Menu Heist cleverly captures today's dining trends. Customers these days often seek fresh, exciting flavors — and they love meals that are as photogenic as they are delicious. This limited-edition lineup perfectly caters to that demand, offering unique, Instagram-worthy dishes designed to satisfy both adventurous taste buds and social media feeds.