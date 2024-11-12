Donald Trump shaped his incoming cabinet Tuesday -- eying a mix of seasoned figures and hard-liners -- ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden in what will be his first White House visit since a scandalous exit four years ago.

The 78-year-old Republican, who won a decisive victory against Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, will make a triumphant return to Washington on Wednesday, meeting Biden in the Oval Office.

He could also visit the Capitol where his party has won a narrow majority in the Senate and is poised to formally confirm retention of its House majority, giving the party the so-called trifecta of both chambers and the White House from January.

"We're working out the details of him gathering with us potentially tomorrow morning before he goes to the White House," Republican speaker and Trump ultra-loyalist Mike Johnson said.

With only just over two months until he takes office, Trump is moving fast to fill the new cabinet.

Governments worldwide are scrutinizing the picks for signs of how closely the incoming administration will stick to Trump's promises of an isolationist foreign policy, harsh crackdowns on illegal immigration, and going after his domestic political enemies.

The biggest job so far is secretary of state, where, according to multiple US media, Trump has picked Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Congressman Michael Waltz, a former special forces officer, is reportedly lined up for the influential White House national security advisor role.

Both have hawkish views on China and are not considered isolationists, despite desire in some Trump circles for the United States to retreat from foreign engagements and cut obligations to allies like NATO.

On the domestic front, Trump has signaled he will back up his extreme election campaign rhetoric aimed at stirring fear and anger against illegal immigrants ahead of promised mass deportations.

On Monday, he named veteran hard-line immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar."

US media also reported that Stephen Miller, author of Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" immigration policy during his first term, will hold a powerful position as deputy chief of staff.

Trump's team said Lee Zeldin is tapped as Environmental Protection Agency chief, with a mandate to slash climate and pollution regulations that Republicans say is slowing down business development.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem -- a Trump ally who famously wrote about shooting her dog because it did not respond to training -- has been tapped to head the massive Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported.

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a fierce Trump ally and pro-Israel stalwart, got the nod for UN ambassador, Trump's transition team said.

Biden's invitation restores a presidential transition tradition that Trump tore up when he lost the 2020 election, then failed to invite the Democrat for a visit or even attend his rival's inauguration.

By the time Trump took his last Marine One flight from the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, he had also been repudiated by many in his own party for having encouraged a mob to assault the Capitol.

It was a period of disgrace that soon evaporated, however, as Republicans returned to Trump's side, recognizing his unique electoral power at the head of the far-right movement that has now swept him back to power.

Trump enters his second term with a near total grip on his party and the Democrats in disarray.

While many of his cabinet nominations require approval by the Senate, Trump is trying to bypass that oversight and speed things up by forcing through so-called recess appointments.

He has turned the issue into a loyalty test, insisting Saturday that any Republican seeking to be the leader of the Senate "must agree" to the unusual procedure.

The three senators jockeying for the top Senate post immediately issued statements saying they supported the move or were at least open to the idea.

Trump is known to demand total personal loyalty from his aides and cabinet picks, with those chosen all having defended him and supported his repeated lie that he was the real winner of the 2020 election.