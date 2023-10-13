The US Space Force has paused the use of ChatGPT-like generative AI tools for its workforce citing data security concerns. This piece of vital information has been shared by Reuters.

Notably, the US Space Force refers to its workforce as Guardians. Dated September 29, a memo addressed to Guardians restricts personnel from using such AI tools, including LLMs (large-language models) on government computers until the force's Chief Technology and Innovation Office approves the use of these tools.

US Space Force has temporarily banned the use of web-based generative AI tools and so-called large language models that power them, citing data security and other concerns https://t.co/wjS3yenT5A — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) October 11, 2023

According to the abovementioned memo, the ban was "due to data aggregation risks". It is worth noting that AI-backed LLMs ingest a considerable amount of data to learn. Still, generative AI has managed to garner huge popularity among users in the past year, paving the way for products like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

What is generative AI capable of?

To those unaware, ChatGPT is capable of generating content like images, videos and text using just simple prompts. In fact, the recently updated version of the widely popular AI bot can access real-time information from the internet.

In the memo, Space Force's chief technology and innovation officer, Lisa Costa noted that technology "will undoubtedly revolutionise our workforce and enhance Guardian's ability to operate at speed".

Staff at the @SpaceForceDOD have reportedly been temporarily banned from using generative AI tools while on duty in a bid to protect sensitive government data. https://t.co/PWlfbWBWBg — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 13, 2023

Moreover, the ban has been confirmed by an Air Force spokesperson. "A strategic pause on the use of Generative AI and Large Language Models within the US Space Force has been implemented as we determine the best path forward to integrate these capabilities into Guardians' roles and the USSF mission," Air Force spokesperson Tanya Downsworth said in a statement.

"This is a temporary measure to protect the data of our service and Guardians," she added. According to Costa, her office and other Pentagon offices formed a generative AI task force to determine ways to use the technology in a "responsible and strategic manner".

Costa even confirmed that more guidance on the Space Force's use of generative AI is slated to be released in November 2023.

The impact of the ban on the use of generative AI tools

US Space Force's decision to ban the use of generative AI has impacted nearly 500 Space Force members, according to a Yahoo Finance report. New guidelines are set to arrive in the coming weeks. The ban is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the data and security of the US Space Force.

Generative AI is capable of collecting and aggregating large amounts of data. So, the technology can pose a security risk if it is not managed properly. The upcoming guidelines will help the force determine the best path forward to allow the Guardians to safely use these capabilities. Reportedly, even the CIA is developing a ChatGPT-like tool to improve its intelligence capabilities.