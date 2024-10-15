Jensen Huang envisions an AI-powered workforce that will enhance NVIDIA's productivity. These AI assistants are expected to increase output and support diverse tasks throughout the company's various divisions.

"I'm hoping that Nvidia someday will be a 50,000 employee company with a 100 million, you know, AI assistants, in every single group," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on an episode of the "Bg2" podcast released on Sunday.

An Army Of AI Assistants

The top executive hinted at a future where his technology company will widely implement AI assistants (AKA agents) throughout its divisions to boost productivity. These AI agents will be designed to split arduous tasks into smaller, more manageable subtasks, each focusing on a particular aspect to accomplish the overall goal.

Huang revealed that he personally interacts with AI agents. Similar to many other tech companies, NVIDIA currently employs agents in areas such as cybersecurity, chip design, and software engineering.

"AIs will recruit other AIs to solve problems. AIs will be in Slack channels with each other and with humans," Huang said. "So we'll just be one large employee base if you will — some of them are digital and AI, and some of them are biological."

Huang emphasised that while AI will impact every job, its implementation within companies can strengthen employment rather than weaken it. Also, the 61-year-old CEO of NVIDIA has previously anticipated that robots will be the next breakthrough in artificial intelligence, with self-driving cars and humanoid robots leading the charge in this field.

"When companies become more productive using artificial intelligence, it is likely that it manifests itself into either better earnings, or better growth, or both," Huang said. "When that happens, the next email from the CEO is likely not a layoff announcement."

The Human-AI Collaboration

Huang believes humans will be key in selecting from countless problems and determining which ones to address. On the other hand, bots will assist in automating solutions. Due to this increased productivity, more employees will be needed.

NVIDIA, a manufacturer of graphic processing units that have recently experienced a surge in demand, has become a prominent beneficiary of the AI investment boom. Meta's AI chief, Yann LeCun, has previously compared Huang to a weapons supplier in the ongoing "AI war," acknowledging NVIDIA's crucial role in fueling the AI frenzy.

Huang joins a growing number of Big Tech executives investing in AI agents to gain a competitive advantage. Having founded the company in 1993, Huang has witnessed his personal wealth skyrocket due to NVIDIA's success, securing the 11th position on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index.

In September, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced a significant shift towards Agentforce, a platform that enables users to create personalised AI agents capable of direct customer interaction. These agents are designed to surpass the capabilities of traditional AI chatbots and can be integrated with other Salesforce products.

In May, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company is actively developing AI agents with enhanced capabilities.

"They're able to think multiple steps ahead and work across software and systems, all to get something done on your behalf and, most importantly, with your supervision," Pichai said in May, ahead of the company's I/O conference.

The AI agent field is attracting significant attention from startups. Some are focusing on developing tools for others to create agents, while others are building their own agents for diverse applications.